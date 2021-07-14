What Does It Really Mean To Be A Hopeless Romantic & Is It A Bad Thing?

The feeling of romantic love is unmatched. For some, the desire to have it is so strong that they're compelled to create it in their minds and with people with whom it doesn't exist. But not just any ordinary old love. The storybook-worthy version is much more alluring to a hopeless romantic. You might be one of them if you find yourself dreaming about grand declarations of adoration and a butterfly-inducing relationship that rivals your favorite fictional couple. Here's what that means and how it can affect your dating life.