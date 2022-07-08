25 Ways To Say "I Love You" For The First Time In A New Relationship

"There is no precise time when to say I love you, [and it's about] being attuned to when you really feel that way and expressing it at the time that you are sure about how you feel," Spinelli explains, adding to be sure you're not dealing with infatuation, feeling obligated to say it, or otherwise doing it with ulterior motives. "Truly loving someone is when you really accept them and see them in your future in a realistic way," she notes.