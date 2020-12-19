People commonly associate dilated pupils with drug or alcohol use or the experience you might have at an optometrist’s office, but someone’s pupils dilating when they look at you could also be a powerful sign of attraction.

Your pupil is right in the center of your eye’s iris, which lets light pass through. To help your eye focus and adjust to light, your pupil dilates. However, physiological responses like attraction or sexual excitement release a surge of oxytocin and dopamine into your brain — aka happy or love hormones — which can also affect your pupil size.

Sex and relationship therapist Courtney Geter, LMFT, CST, says this nonverbal response is similar to “erection or engorging of the labia or the vulva, [where] the blood vessels open up to allow blood to flow in to cause engorgement, which then causes the nerves to become a bit more sensitive.” Just like your skin can’t help but tingle when the person you like touches you, your pupils will dilate as they process attraction.