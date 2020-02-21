A Psychotherapist Shares How To Cultivate Romantic & Sexual Attraction

And I get it. These were the very things that kept me single for much of my adult life. But sadly, most popular dating advice offers us no real leverage here. Why? Because it relentlessly focuses on one thing: making yourself more attractive—a fixation that can lead us down unhealthy paths.

That kind of "fix-yourself" dating advice may seem seductive and practical, but in the end, it’s just self-criticism in a sexy outfit. It leads us away from love and straight into insecurity.

To speed and ease your path to romantic love as well as self-love, I'm sharing two potentially life-changing truths about attraction. These insights will help you cultivate sexual and romantic attraction to people who are kind, respectful, and available.

Even if you’ve been relentlessly attracted to bad-boys or bad-girls—or to unavailable people—you can still develop this capacity. And these are not gimmicks; they are the lifelong skills of romance and intimacy, and the very same skills you should use to keep passion alive in your next relationship.