Verbal and nonverbal cues play relatively equal roles in communication, according to René Dailey, Ph.D., a communications professor at the University of Texas at Austin. However, the nonverbal can be more ambiguous because they don't have a specific grammar or semantic meaning, she explains.

"Body language is the way the body communicates and reacts to the environment around it as well as what is happening internally to a person," says David Stephens, a senior mentor at the Body Language Academy by Joe Navarro. "It can include everything that is expressed other than words such as facial expressions, different gestures, pacifying movements and vocal characteristics such as the tone and pitch of the voice."

Body language can help reveal a person's authentic emotions and reactions, as well as conscious or unconscious thoughts, says psychoanalyst Babita Spinelli, L.P. Because it can reveal unconscious thoughts, body language tends to "speak" first and, when words escape us, may even be the only form of communication.

"When we observe body language, we can pick up on signs about how someone is feeling or what they are not saying," Spinelli says. "It can also enhance our communication whether we are excited to share something—which is exemplified in facial expressions—or we are angry, by looking away, scowling, or pointing aggressively."

One common body language, which is often lumped into the angry or closed-off categories, is crossed arms. Though it can mean both of those things, sticking with those two interpretations is limiting.