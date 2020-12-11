Nonverbal communication is any form of communication information or messages from one person to another without using your words. It can include everything from hand signals to physical appearance to body language. Body language is a form of nonverbal communication that includes facial expressions, gestures, posture, eye movement, physical touch, and other signals indicated through the physical body.

Most of us have experienced moments where words escape us. Either we get too nervous, too shy, or too overwhelmed by emotions to think and speak clearly. In these instances, nonverbal cues speak for us. Since conversations are two-sided, that typically means the other person is left to read those nonverbals.