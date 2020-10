Once they identified these factors, the team did additional research on the effects of this flirtatious smile. Men who'd seen this particular expression were more attuned to words related to sex, suggesting it's not only recognizable as a flirty look but also effective at making people think about sex.

"For the first time, not only were we able to isolate and identify the expressions that represent flirting, but we were also able to reveal their function—to activate associations related to relationships and sex," Gillath notes.

The bottom line? Nonverbal body language is a thing. Not only do we now know there's a near-universal flirting expression, but we also know it works. So the next time you're flirting with someone, think about the kind of smile you're making. You might want to ditch the friendly smile and opt for the flirtatious grin.