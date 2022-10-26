The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep

Here is what a typical sleep routine looks like for me these days. Yes, it starts in the morning!

8 a.m.: Wake up and give gratitude then do some deep breathing in bed. Get up and make my bed.

8.15 a.m.: Go downstairs and take my probiotic Symprove and my brain care supplement. After 10 minutes, I drink a tall glass of water. Then I make my cup of tea and drink it mindfully then check my emails.

8.45 a.m.: Return to my bedroom, open the blinds, brush my teeth, dry body brush to wake up my lymphatic circulation, have a magnesium bath or shower, do my skin-care routine, and get dressed.

9 a.m.: Do admin (work or household).

Noon: Make and eat lunch. (I only eat between noon and 8 p.m., ensuring that I have finished eating at least 2 hours before bed so that my digestion is complete before the falling asleep process is underway.)

1 p.m.: Work

6 p.m.: Spend an hour winding down from work. I'll either go for a walk, have a call/chat with a friend/family, listen to a podcast, or start preparing dinner.

7.30 p.m.: Eat mindfully, with no TV or phone.

8 p.m.: Dim the lights and watch TV, read, or listen to classical music. At some point before bedtime, I go up to my bedroom and close the blinds, switch on my air purifier, turn down my duvet, lay my eye mask on my pillow, place my cashmere socks on the bed, and spray the inside of my bed, my pillow, and my eye mask with sleep mist.

9:45 p.m. Take my last peek at the phone for the day. Research shows that if you look at a bright device (not just blue light devices) between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. consistently over time, it lowers your brain's dopamine levels1 , leading to an increasing sense of disappointment in life.

10 p.m.: Get in bed. I try to maintain an earlier bedtime because I know we need to be in bed for 7-9 hours (the brain cleansing process via the glymphatic system takes 7-8 hours.).

Once in bed, I meditate and look at my annual Action board, a collage of all my goals and desires. I look at the board, visualize it as if it is already true, feel what that feels like in all my senses, and give gratitude for it becoming real. The reason for looking at the board last thing at night is the psychological phenomenon called the Tetris effect. This shows that the last thing you look at, visualize, and think about before you fall asleep has a big impact on your subconscious and your dreams. That leads to the priming of the brain as it chooses what to filter out/tag as important to you thriving the next day.

I then do a progressive relaxation from my toes upwards (yoga nidra or psychic sleep) and I also use a mantra.

11.p.m.: Put in my ear plugs, put on my eye mask, and fall asleep on my side.