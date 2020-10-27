Once you've aligned your brain with your goals, you'll have cultivated something Swart calls "magnetic desire." She says this happens when "your emotions are really aligned to this thing you want"—something that "fires up your brain with positive emotions that keep you abundant and keep you motivated," she adds.

Once your magnetic desire kicks in, you might find yourself beginning to take more actions, large or small, to call in your new reality. To help motivate you through this more active part of the manifesting process, Swart highly recommends starting an action board. Another iteration of a vision board, your action board can help remind you to take, well, action on the opportunities that your brain has now been primed to notice.

"However small," she adds, "it's about doing something every day to move toward those goals, like networking, or dating. It's about acting and keeping with what you put on your board."

This is an important reminder that manifesting and the law of attraction can work—but not necessarily overnight. Achieving your goals takes consistent work, practice, and a dash of luck, and some factors will always be out of our control.

"Be patient," Swart says. "Understand there are some things you can control, and you can make those things become real. That starts a cumulative effect of other things falling into place."

If you hold an intention in mind, give it your attention, and do at least one thing every day to move toward it, in time, it might just come true—and it'll feel even sweeter because you'll know you manifested it for yourself.