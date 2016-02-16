How The Law Of Attraction Can Help You Manifest Your Ideal Relationship

The law of attraction is based on this simple principle: You attract what you are.

In other words, you create a reality that is a reflection of you.

The concept is described differently in all manner of spiritual teachings, but it comes down to the same thing: We create our realities from the inside out.

Many people describe the law of attraction as the process by which thoughts become things. My own interpretation is a bit different. I believe the process has more to do with energy dynamics. It’s about becoming conscious of your internal state, attuning to your own energy to that, and using the connection to create your reality.

While this may seem abstract, I’ve found that with the right guidance, the process is really simple and practical.

Below are the three steps you need to use the law of attraction to manifest an amazing relationship. Attune your energy to that inner frequency, and your external reality will transform.