The 8 Best Innerspring Mattresses Of 2022 For Comfort & Support
Mattresses with springs tend to get a bad rap. Maybe you assume they’re squeaky, stiff, or overly bouncy—especially if you share a bed with a partner. While this may have been the case in the past, the truth is: times have changed.
It turns out, there’s a lot to love about innerspring mattresses, particularly the hybrid designs most companies make today. The latest models provide excellent airflow for hot sleepers, plenty of support for preventing back and neck pain, and layers of cushy foam to provide comfort and motion control.
Let’s dig into a few of the best innerspring mattresses on the market today, as well as how to choose the right one for you.
Quick List:
How we picked:
What goes in your mattress matters. While some brands make more of an effort than others to use organic and eco-friendly materials, each of these beds is (at the least) CertiPUR-US certified and made in the United States.
We read hundreds of reviews (the good and the bad) to ensure these mattresses are loved by many.
The majority of the brands on our list prioritize sustainability in their designs and manufacturing process. If a brand really shines or comes up short in this department, we’ll call it out.
We tried to find innerspring hybrid mattresses for every budget, without compromising on quality—because no one should lose sleep over buying a mattress!
Our picks for the best innerspring mattresses of 2022:
Best for back pain: The WinkBed (Luxury Firm)
Pros:
- Luxury hotel-bed feel
- Multiple firmness options
Cons:
- Too firm for some folks
- Uses some synthetic foams
How it’s made & how it arrives:
This hybrid mattress is made from recycled, individually wrapped steel coils, gel-infused foam, and a plush, tufted Euro-top. It’s not as eco-friendly as other choices on this list, but the materials do have certifications like OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and CertiPUR-US—and the cover is made from eucalyptus-derived Tencel.
One of the stand-out features is that it is available in four different firmness options: Softer, Luxury Firm, Firmer, and Plus, which is intended for heavier folks. The Luxury Firm is their best seller (which WinkBeds rates it at a 6.5 out of 10 on a firmness scale) and has a true hotel-bed feel—in fact, it’s used in a handful of hotels across the country! This mattress is cool, supportive, and plush, and has reinforced edges (which makes it a great pick for couples).
The bed arrives compressed and rolled in a box. It’ll expand within a couple hours, and you can sleep on it as soon as it’s reached its full height.
What customers say:
I personally can attest to this mattress’s hotel-bed feel and pain-relieving support. Reviewers tend to agree with me, as it has 4.8 out of 5 stars across 8,000 reviews on the brand’s website.
As one reviewer puts it, “After sleeping on the WinkBeds for a couple of weeks, I noticed that my back pain actually started to let up. Though I still get some (ongoing treatment for it with the doctor), my new mattress helps me feel better, so I recommend it to anyone who suffers from back pain and can try out a new product.”
Of course, comfort is subjective, and some reviewers complain that their WinkBed was either too soft or too firm. If that ends up being the case for you, you can exchange it for a different firmness option (or return it altogether) within the first 120 nights.
Best without memory foam: Avocado Organic Luxury Mattress (Plush)
Pros:
- Two thickness options
- Organic, sustainably-sourced materials
- Certified B Corp & Carbon Negative
Cons:
- Expensive
- Requires deep-pocketed sheets
How it’s made & how it arrives:
With 17 layers (!) of organic, sustainably-sourced materials, the Avocado Organic Luxury Mattress is a truly plush pick. It’s a combination of GOTS-certified wool, silk, hemp, and cotton, GOLS-certified latex, and five zones of individually pocketed coils, for support and motion isolation.
You can choose between a Standard 13¼” model, or a Plush 17” model, which has an added layer of coils, for a softer feel and even better motion isolation. The Plush is likely a better fit for side or combination sleepers, just note that you will need deep pocketed sheets to accommodate the added height.
This mattress ships flat (not in a box) and your purchase includes in-home setup. Because it was never rolled, you won’t need to wait for it to expand—so you can sleep on it right away.
What customers say:
If memory foam isn’t for you, this mattress is likely a great pick. Reviewers seem to love the support and cushion, especially in the Plush model. One person says, “It supports my body and my lower back, which was slightly sore with my old mattress. Nice to wake up in the morning without thinking about my soreness. Materials used to construct this mattress are quality. I would recommend this mattress to my friends and family.” One potential con is that this is a firmer mattress, especially for petite side sleepers. Also, reviews are extremely polarized when it comes to customer service and delivery.
Best innerspring crib mattress: Avocado Eco Organic Crib Mattress
Pros:
- Organic materials you can feel good about
- Firm & supportive for safety
- Certified B Corp & Carbon Negative
Cons:
- Pricier for a crib mattress
- Not flippable
How it’s made & how it arrives:
If you’re a parent or caregiver looking to keep your little one comfy and safe, you’ll want to prioritize a firm, supportive mattress that uses non-toxic materials. Like the rest of Avocado’s mattresses, the Eco Organic Crib Mattress uses only sustainably-sourced, organic materials that you can feel good about your little one snoozing on.
It has individually wrapped recycled steel coils for a support, an organic coconut husk pad and organic hemp pad for firm cushion, and a soft cover made from 100% GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton. Just note that this mattress isn’t flippable, and the cover isn’t removable—so you’ll likely want to invest in Avocado’s crib mattress protector pad.
The mattress ships in a box and is vacuum sealed in recyclable plastic. The brand notes that they’re soon switching to paper, which will save up to 30 feet of plastic per mattress.
What customers say:
There are only a few reviews on this crib mattress so far—of course the person sleeping on this mattress likely can’t speak yet! The few parents who have left reviews seem very happy with it. One person writes, “It wasn't easy transitioning [the] baby to a crib, but the Avocado mattress helped a lot! Baby was immediately comfortable on it. It's worked out great and I feel very safe with this brand.”
Also worth noting: your purchase comes with an adorable baby book that aims to educate little ones about protecting the environment!
Best budget: DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress
Pros:
- Affordable price point
- Supportive luxury hybrid design
Cons:
- No sustainably-sourced or organic materials
- Only one firmness option
How it’s made & how it arrives:
There are plenty of innerspring mattresses you can find for less money, but trust: compromising comfort and quality won’t be worth it in the long run. This is a highly-rated innerspring bed that won’t break the bank.
Like the other beds on this list, it’s a combination of innerspring coils and CertiPUR-US certified foam. One thing to note is that it only comes in one medium-firm firmness option—so if you’re a strict side-sleeper or smaller-bodied, you may consider upgrading to the DreamCloud Premier, which adds a plush foam topper for an additional $400.
The DreamCloud arrives compressed and wrapped in a box. The brand recommends leaving it to expand for 24 hours before sleeping on it, and reviewers say that it doesn’t let off any funky off-gassing smells.
What customers say:
With just under 8,000 reviews and 4.8 out of 5 stars, this mattress gets mostly great reviews from all types of sleepers. One person says, “Feels more firm then our last foam mattress, which has been improving my lower back pain. Shipped directly to our door, easy to unbox and good price (compared to a lot of other competitors).”
Most negative reviews are from people who say their DreamCloud was firmer than they’d prefer (after all, there is only one firmness option). And, while it’s the most affordable bed on this list, it’s also the least eco-friendly.
Best flippable: Brentwood Home Crystal Cove Flippable Mattress
Pros:
- Flippable design for dual-sided comfort
- GOLS certified organic materials
- Vegan & climate neutral
Cons:
- Larger sizes require two people to flip
How it’s made & how it arrives:
It’s tricky to find a flippable mattress that contains coils—after all, innerspring and hybrid mattresses are often designed with the springs at the bottom, for optimal support. This bed, however, pulls it off. It offers a medium-soft feel on one side (a 4.5 out of 10 on the brand’s firmness scale), and a medium-firm feel (6.5 out of 10) on the other.
The softer side uses charcoal-infused memory foam and polyfoam, for a side-sleeper-approved cradling feel. The firmer side uses buoyant GOLS-certified organic latex to provide more support for combination or back sleepers. In the middle of the two sides are pocketed recycled steel coils.
Your mattress will arrive compressed and rolled in a box, and the brand offers in-home setup for an additional fee. Reviews suggest there won’t be an off-gassing smell as it expands.
What customers say:
With just under 300 reviews and 4.6 out of 5 stars from customers, this mattress is generally a crowd-pleaser. One shopper says, “The first night we slept on the firmer side, and both agreed it was a little too firm for us. The ability to flip it to the softer side was amazing, and since flipping it, my husband and I both sleep much more soundly, we wake up with no back, shoulder, or hip pain, and we feel more refreshed than we ever did sleeping on our old bed.”
Just note, reviewers say it’s rather heavy, so (while yes, it is flippable) it’s not something you’ll want to flip often. If you’re purely interested in having two different firmness options in one, you might consider a split king model, to create a more cohesive sleep setup.
Best firm: Saatva Classic (Luxury Firm)
Pros:
- Multiple firmness options
- Organic materials
- Excellent customer service
Cons:
- Too firm for some
How it’s made & how it arrives:
As a hybrid mattress, this combines the traditional support of steel innersprings with a plush layer of non-toxic memory foam. With a plush 3-inch Euro pillow top and an organic cotton cover, this mattress feels like a five-star hotel bed.
You can customize it by choosing an 11.5 or 14.5 inch height, and select from three different firmness options: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm. The Luxury Firm is their best seller and most popular with people suffering from back pain, and the Firm is a true firm mattress. If you’re not pleased with the firmness you choose, you can exchange it for a different model within the year-long trial period.
The brand delivers all its mattresses through white glove delivery, meaning someone will bring your mattress into your home and help set it up. Even better, since it was never compressed, you won’t have to wait to sleep on it.
What customers say:
This mattress has 4.8 out of 5 stars and over 2,800 reviews, and it’s extremely popular with people who prefer a firmer mattress. One person writes, “Now I don't want to get out of bed, it's like sleeping on a marshmallow while being fully supported. Firm but not too firm, no pressure points digging into my body, no sagging in the middle.”
Most negative comments are from people who find this bed too firm—but even those reviewers praise the company’s customer service and generous return policy.
Best cooling: EcoTerra Hybrid Latex Mattress
Pros:
- Organic & recycled materials
- Two firmness options
- Budget-friendly pick
Cons:
- May be too firm for some
How it’s made & how it arrives:
For another eco-friendly (but slightly less expensive) pick, check out the EcoTerra Hybrid Latex Mattress. This bed is naturally cooling, thanks to the breathable steel coils and Arpico latex foam, and it includes a layer of moisture-wicking organic wool under the GOTS-certified organic cotton cover. It’s available in two different firmness options: Medium, which EcoTerra recommends for side sleepers and lighter-bodied folks, and Medium-Firm, which they say is best for back or stomach sleepers, and heavier people.
This brand’s beds are designed and constructed in Los Angeles, California, and ship for free. Your mattress will arrive compressed and rolled in a box, and the brand says there won’t be any off-gassing, so you can sleep on it immediately.
What customers say:
This bed gets rave reviews from customers with 4.9 out of 5 stars and just over 500 reviews. It seems to be popular with a lot of hot sleepers in particular. “I have tried several foam mattresses and none have given me the comfort of this mattress. It sleeps cool, like traditional coil mattresses, but the latex layer relieves pressure points,” one person says.
Reviews with less than 5 stars are mostly from folks who say they wish their mattress was softer, so if you’re a strict side sleeper or on the petite side, you’re best off with the Medium model versus the Medium-Firm.
Best for side sleepers: Casper Nova Hybrid
Pros:
- Targeted support for side sleepers
- Cradling foam with perforations for airflow
Cons:
- No organic materials
- Only one firmness option
How it’s made & how it arrives:
Casper rose to popularity through its all-foam beds, but the brand has since expanded its line to include a few hybrid designs. One of the best options for side sleepers is the Nova Hybrid, a mattress that uses steel coils for support, and a blend of polyurethane foam and memory foam for cradling comfort. We don’t love polyurethane foam here at mbg, but it is at least CertiPUR-US certified (which means it's tested for low VOC emissions and that it’s free of ozone depleting chemicals). The brand also uses 70 recycled bottles in each mattress cover, so we’ll throw a few eco-friendly points their way for that.
Side sleepers appreciate the targeted support under the waist and lower back, and the cushiony feel of the foam. Unlike many memory foam beds, this one has perforated foams to allow for more air flow and a cooler sleep.
It will arrive compressed and rolled in a box, and while it may smell kind of funky while expanding, it’s totally safe to sleep on, since the foams have been tested and certified.
What customers say:
There aren’t a ton of reviews of this mattress (around 60) on the brand’s website, but it seems to be popular with side sleepers and hot sleepers in particular. According to one reviewer, ”The combo of springs and foam creates a bed that is perfectly soft while still having a feeling of being firm at the base. I can also tell how the perforations keep the bed from getting too hot.” One con is that there aren’t more specific critical reviews of this bed. But if you’re concerned about buying a bed sight-unseen there are a good amount of Casper showrooms around the country you can pop into to give it a try.
How to choose
Here are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for an innerspring or hybrid mattress:
Materials: We prioritize organic and non-toxic materials as much as possible. The mattress industry still has a ways to go, but you can certainly find a bed that not only feels great to sleep on, but does right by Mother Earth, too. At the very least, always look for basic certifications like CertiPUR-US or OKEOTEX Standard 100.
Firmness: Comfort is subjective. Your body size, preferred sleep position, and even your pillow will play a role in whether a mattress feels comfortable to you. Consider the brand’s firmness scale as a starting point when determining firmness, and read reviews from people with similar body sizes and sleep positions, when available. If you’re picky about your mattresses (as you should be!) prioritize beds with multiple firmness options, for easier trial and error.
Trial & returns: On that note, while they’re not the easiest items to return or exchange, knowing you’re not married to your mattress the second it enters your home can be a very freeing feeling. Prioritize a mattress company that has a generous trial period and return policy. A few on our list are called out for exceptional customer service, which will make your life a whole lot easier if the mattress you choose doesn’t work out.
Price: Mattresses are an investment—and given how much time we spend on them, they’re a worthwhile one. Still, everyone’s budget is different, and the purchase of a new bed shouldn’t be something you lose sleep over (how ironic, right?). Weigh the pros and cons of similar beds at different price points to determine your priorities, and keep your eyes peeled for holiday deals.
FAQ:
Can you still buy innerspring mattresses?
You may find traditional innerspring mattresses at chain retail stores, but most companies have moved toward hybrid designs. These are made with a combination of pocketed innersprings and other comfort materials like latex, memory foam, or wool to provide a supportive, yet comfortable surface without the noisy, overly-bouncy feel of traditional innerspring mattresses.
Which spring mattress is best?
This depends on your preferred sleep position and desired materials. Some people, especially side sleepers, prefer a design that uses softer cushioning foam in the top layers, while others prefer a more firm mattress. Each of the picks on our list is a great option, as long as it meets your criteria.
Do hotels use innerspring mattresses?
These days, most hotels use innerspring or hybrid mattresses, because they offer a good combination of support (from the springs) and comfort (from either foam layers or a plush pillow-top). WinkBeds, which is on our list, even shares a list of their hotel partners on its website.
The takeaway.
Innerspring mattresses have come a long way since your grandmother’s mattress-shopping days. Once you’ve decided which features are most important to you, you’re bound to find a hotel-like bed on this list that offers great support and cushion for side sleepers, back sleepers, and anyone in between. And, if none of these mattresses call to you, we have a few more hybrid suggestions to check out, too.
Your Best Sleep Ever.
Receive your FREE Ultimate Guide to Getting a Good Night's Sleep.
Jamey Powell is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, NY. Previously the senior market editor at Healthline.com, she has years of experience scouring endless product reviews and testing out the latest and greatest products in the sleep, fitness, and nutrition markets. Her past gigs include copywriting for Daily Burn, teaching cycle classes at Swerve, and covering fitness for Greatist. She's obsessed with running, movies, and her dog, Bonnie.