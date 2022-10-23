How it’s made & how it arrives:

This hybrid mattress is made from recycled, individually wrapped steel coils, gel-infused foam, and a plush, tufted Euro-top. It’s not as eco-friendly as other choices on this list, but the materials do have certifications like OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and CertiPUR-US—and the cover is made from eucalyptus-derived Tencel.

One of the stand-out features is that it is available in four different firmness options: Softer, Luxury Firm, Firmer, and Plus, which is intended for heavier folks. The Luxury Firm is their best seller (which WinkBeds rates it at a 6.5 out of 10 on a firmness scale) and has a true hotel-bed feel—in fact, it’s used in a handful of hotels across the country! This mattress is cool, supportive, and plush, and has reinforced edges (which makes it a great pick for couples).

The bed arrives compressed and rolled in a box. It’ll expand within a couple hours, and you can sleep on it as soon as it’s reached its full height.

What customers say:

I personally can attest to this mattress’s hotel-bed feel and pain-relieving support. Reviewers tend to agree with me, as it has 4.8 out of 5 stars across 8,000 reviews on the brand’s website.

As one reviewer puts it, “After sleeping on the WinkBeds for a couple of weeks, I noticed that my back pain actually started to let up. Though I still get some (ongoing treatment for it with the doctor), my new mattress helps me feel better, so I recommend it to anyone who suffers from back pain and can try out a new product.”

Of course, comfort is subjective, and some reviewers complain that their WinkBed was either too soft or too firm. If that ends up being the case for you, you can exchange it for a different firmness option (or return it altogether) within the first 120 nights.