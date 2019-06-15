Stop The Night Sweats With These 5 Organic, Breathable Sheets For Summer

1. Organic Relaxed Linen Sheets from Coyuchi

There's a reason linen shirts are basically synonymous with beach vacations: The fabric traps less heat and has that lax, decidedly imperfect look of lazy summer days. "Linen is naturally temperature-regulating—it balances out being really warm and cooling down later in the night. It's definitely going to have more contact with your body than something like a percale, but it's also incredibly absorbent," says Eileen Mockus, CEO of Coyuchi. Linen has environmental merits too: It's fast to grow and requires less water and pesticides than cotton.





Coyuchi uses organic linen from flax plants in France for their line of summer-approved sheets. The company also offers a take-back program to give customers the option to send in their old sheets to be recycled or broken down and reused, which has saved an estimated 4,500 pounds of textile waste from the landfill so far.





Coyuchi Organic Relaxed Linen Sheets ($118-$598)