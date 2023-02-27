The eyes are quick to betray a late night or bout of poor sleep, with puffiness and sallow half-moons on full display. Because the skin is so thin and delicate, it can easily dry out and crease (or swell due to inflammation from sugar).

To help deflate the skin in a pinch, many reach for eye masks or patches: These comma-shaped swishes are soaked in serums to deliver much-needed hydration to the delicate eye area, much like a sheet mask can nourish and plump the skin post-cleanse.

Granted, eye masks won't magically erase every crease and fine line in one go, as banishing under-eye wrinkles takes a committed routine. But can you slap on a set of patches one groggy morning and fake a solid eight hours for the time being? You bet.

Ahead, find the best under-eye patches to freshen up your complexion.