It's not uncommon to develop under-eye wrinkles before spotting fine lines elsewhere on the face or body. "The skin around the eyes is thin and delicate, and signs of aging often first become apparent in this delicate tissue," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., tells mbg.

Not only is the skin thinner, but it's also more dynamic due to facial expressions around the eyes, King says (think smiling, squinting, etc.). This makes the under-eyes more prone to expression-triggered types of fine lines and wrinkles.

Not to mention, "The skin tends to be drier and more prone to sensitivity and irritation," board-certified dermatologist Marisa Garshick, M.D., FAAD, adds. And a lack of hydration plus frequent irritation is a perfect recipe for accelerated skin aging.