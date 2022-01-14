Laughing, smiling, frowning—these expressions can all leave their mark. Now, it's not necessarily the movement that's the problem—creases and lines are part of a well-functioning face—but as you lose vital skin components like collagen (more on that in a moment), your skin isn't as able to bounce back from these movements. "Over time, these lines will deepen and etch into the skin, similar to the way folding paper will leave a crease,” says board-certified dermatologist Cynthia Bailey, M.D., founder of Dr. Bailey Skin Care.

The modern “tech neck” is also a product of movement—specifically, bending your neck down. "We get horizontal lines in the neck due to the bending of the neck to look down," says board-certified dermatologist Jeremy Fenton, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC and Long Beach, New York. "People are noting more of this now that we spend more time looking down at our screens. You can get the deep lines that are horizontal and run across the front of the neck from the bending, or flexion, of the neck."