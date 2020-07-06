To put it simply, face yoga is a series of facial exercises, where you intentionally isolate and tone your face muscles. We all have these tiny, delicate muscles in our face that you might not even think twice about. Take your eye area, for instance: There are over 10 muscles around our eyes constantly squinting, smiling, and expressing. "The face has muscles, just like the body," Takatsu explains. "So why not isolate and tone those muscles, relaxing the rest so you can get results?"