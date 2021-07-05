3 Non-Negotiable Tips That Make Your Sun Care More Effective

Here’s what I’ve learned about sun protection: It’s complicated. Very complicated. And there’s quite a bit of information we simply don’t know about how we can best shield ourselves from excessive UV rays, and the damage they can inflict on your DNA and cells.

In a recent episode of Clean Beauty School, I spoke with a science journalist and author (and MIT-trained chemist!) George Zaidan all about sun care and the many misconceptions we have about sunscreen. His book Ingredients: The Strange Chemistry of What We Put in Us and on Us covered said topic (in pretty impressive detail, among many other ingredients—I really do recommend picking yourself up a copy! I can't tell you how much I've enjoyed it!). It turns out that over the course of my beauty career, I haven’t been offering up the whole picture of exactly how you should be keeping yourself safe while in the sun. Yes, sun protection is far more than just a bottle of SPF.

But before we begin, I do want to note that skin cancer is the most common kind in the United States. And melanoma—the more serious kind that is prone to spreading—is on the rise. And one of the most important preventative steps you can take is to get checked by your dermatologist annually.

“Go see your dermatologist and do a full body skin check once a year,” says Zaidan. “If I'm applying sunscreen on a daily basis, I don't fully know what it's doing to affect my chances of developing cancer. But I do know that if I go to the dermatologist once a year and get a full body skin check the likelihood is that they'll catch any skin cancer early, we'll take care of it, and it'll most likely be fine.”