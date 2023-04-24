How To Get Rid Of Frown Lines Naturally + What Causes Them
Expression wrinkles are not a bad thing, and you shouldn’t feel ashamed that you’ve lived a life filled with emotion and experience (that’s what life is about, no?). Unfortunately, modern advertising filled with airbrushed images and social media filters has triggered insecurities that we may not have even had previously.
Regardless, wanting to ease fine lines is a valid ask. Wanting to improve the health of your skin in any capacity is valid! This is especially true if you notice them every time you look in the mirror.
Frown lines are one type of wrinkle that has more to do with expression and facial movement than anything else. With that, can they be eased naturally? To come, what derms have to say.
What are frown lines?
Frown lines, often referred to as “11s” present as two lines between the brows. If you make an angry face or express concentration, you’ll be left with a pouty frown, hence where the name comes from.
Quick PSA: These frown lines can show up at any age. Like crow’s feet, they will become more present as you age, but they often show up well before other wrinkles given that you spend years expressing the same facial expressions.
What causes frown lines to form?
Especially in the forehead area, wrinkles can be even more pronounced because the skin is thinner than areas like the cheeks. Still, wrinkles and what causes them are complex, so they’re often present due to several different factors over time. Below, a few reasons frown lines form:
- Repeated movements: “Frown lines can represent an etching in the skin of lines created by repeated facial movements,” says board-certified dermatologist Brendan Camp, M.D., FAAD. He continues, “Frown lines form as a result of contracting the muscles on our forehead and around our eyes,” he adds. This could mean scowling, narrowing the eyes to focus, etc.
- Collagen decline: “Frown lines form in part as a result of a loss of collagen and elastin proteins in the dermis,” Camp adds. “These structural proteins make skin firm and rigid. As we age the amount of these proteins in the skin decreases, making skin more vulnerable to fine lines and wrinkles,” he says. This is why those lines may become more noticeable as you age.
- Sun damage: “Sun damage as a result of UV radiation can accelerate the breakdown of dermal proteins that provide structure and rigidity to skin,” Camp explains.
- Genetics: “Genetics definitely plays a role as some younger people in their 20s may notice deep lines while other individuals in their 70s may not have any,” board-certified dermatologist Marisa Garshick M.D, FAAD explains. Age-related wrinkles are often more related to collagen production than facial movements.
- Free radicals: Free radicals coming from UV rays and environmental factors like pollution also play a part. “These unstable oxygen molecules can damage cellular structures and contribute to the formation of features associated with aging skin,” he notes.
- Smoking: “Smoking is associated with oxidative stress on the skin. Oxidative stress can contribute to the formation of free oxygen radicals, which can damage skin cells,” Camp explains.
- Dehydration: While dehydration won’t cause frown lines, it can make them more defined. “A lack of water can accentuate features such as fine lines and wrinkles,” Camp says.
How to treat frown lines at home
Here’s the truth: “As frown lines are primarily a muscular problem, there are no topical remedies that will work to completely eliminate frown lines,” board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D.
However, you can tend to the skin to support overall skin health, elasticity, and collagen production to ease their appearance. Below, a few methods to consider.
Retinol
“There are ingredients that can be incorporated into your routine early on that will help prevent the skin from thinning and, in turn, creasing at the surface level,” Gabriel says. One of which, she notes, is retinol.
“Regular use of retinol over time can contribute to the formation of new collagen, which in turn can help keep skin firm,” Camp echos.
Here’s how it works: “Retinol binds to retinoid receptors within skin cells," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. previously told mbg. This "activates genes that upregulate collagen production."
If you’re new to retinol, incorporate a gentle formula into your routine and use it every few nights, gradually increasing use as your skin can tolerate. Here are a few expert-approved retinol products to shop for if you're in the market.
Vitamin C
While vitamin C serums are best known for their skin brightening properties, they also play a huge role in physical skin aging. Not only does vitamin C stimulate collagen production; it stabilizes the collagen1 you have, leading to overall wrinkle reduction.
Plus, vitamin C is a powerhouse antioxidant, meaning it helps to neutralize free radicals that can break down collagen and contribute to overall skin aging.
Almost everyone can benefit from a vitamin C serum be it for fine lines, dark spots, or antioxidant support. There are loads of vitamin C products available, so here’s a list of dermatologist backed picks to ease your search.
Peptides
Peptides are a popular ingredient for healthy skin aging and skin barrier support, and a valid crowd-pleaser at that. They do much more than just hydrate and plump the skin momentarily, though.
Here’s why they really shine for fine lines: “Peptides are building blocks of proteins, such as collagen and elastin,” Camp explains. “It is thought that peptides may help stimulate the production of new skin proteins.”
Look for peptides in hydrating serums, daily moisturizers, and rich night creams to reap this wonderful benefit.
LED masks
Another way to support collagen production is via red light therapy, also known as LED light masks or devices. “Red LED masks may reduce inflammation and increase collagen production,” Garshick notes.
But this is far from a one-and-done treatment. “These masks need to be used routinely over time in order to be effective,” she adds. So while red light masks may be helpful to ease fine lines and reduce inflammation, it’s a ritual you’ll need to dedicate to for real results.
AHAs & BHAs
Topical alpha-hydroxy acid and beta-hydroxy acid treatments are another way to support overall skin health and ease fine lines. Both AHAs and BHAs slough off dead skin cells, but they provide slightly different benefits.
AHAs are better known for their healthy aging effects than BHAs, as research notes that AHAs can help ease fine lines and wrinkles2. A few examples of AHAs include glycolic acid, lactic acid, and mandelic acid.
On the other hand, BHAs like salicylic acid are most beneficial for those who are also dealing with breakouts because they help regulate oil production3, thus helping to clear acne. So if you’re simply looking to exfoliate for aging skin, stick with AHAs.
For more on the difference between AHAs and BHAs along with research-backed benefits, read this guide.
Microcurrent devices
Microcurrent devices are another high-tech option for easing fine lines and wrinkles. Like LED masks, these tools will only deliver lasting results if you continue using them regularly.
“Microcurrent devices microcurrent devices can temporarily improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but it’s important to remember the results are temporary,” Garshick adds.
These devices can be pretty expensive, so be sure to shop with diligence. To help you out, here’s a list of some of the best products available right now, backed by a dermatologist.
Sunscreen
Given that sun damage is a significant contributing factor to enhanced frown lines, SPF is an obvious must-have. Even if you’re not concerned about frown lines specifically, using sunscreen daily will help protect the health of your skin and encourage a more even-toned complexion with fewer dark spots.
Facial massage
Let’s make one thing clear: Facial massage won’t magically eliminate this type of wrinkle. However, using a gua sha, jade roller, or your own hands to massage this area of your forehead isn’t going to hurt.
While it won’t clear the fine lines instantly, it may help you draw attention to those facial muscles and could potentially help you be more mindful of your facial expressions going forward. Plus, it’s a stress-relieving activity, so why not?
Collagen supplements
One way to address collagen production at the source is to consume collagen supplements. When ingesting hydrolyzed collagen peptides (a research-backed form), collagen can support skin elasticity4 and potentially make fine lines appear smaller.
One double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial found that when a small group of women took a collagen supplement that was also formulated with hyaluronic acid and a few other actives, they experienced significantly smoother appearance of wrinkles.
The benefits of collagen supplementation doesn’t stop there—collagen supplements also support skin hydration5, helping to ease the appearance of those fine lines and wrinkles from within.
To ensure you’re investing in a high-quality product, check out this article to find out what to look for (plus, some grade-A recommendations).
Products for frown lines
When to see a doctor
So do you need to see a professional for frown lines? Not if it doesn’t bother you too much—they’re completely normal, expected, and common to have. But for those that constantly focus on these wrinkles, experts can certainly help you ease their appearance more effectively than many at-home options (though you should give those a shot first).
Here’s a few ways dermatoligists can support you in the clinic:
- Chemical peels: “By exfoliating the skin and reducing dead skin cells, chemical peels help to brighten the skin and boost collagen over time, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” Garshick says. But the rumors are true: Chemical peels are not for the faint of heart. These treatments require plenty of downtime but are often worth the wait.
- Microneedling: “Microneedling devices stimulate the production of new collagen by creating small areas of injury in the skin. The small injuries stimulate the ability of skin to repair itself and produce new collagen as a part of that process,” Camp explains.
- Lasers: Similar to microneedling, lasers create wounds in the skin that will trigger healing and collagen production, thus helping to ease fine lines. There are plenty of different types of lasers out there, so ask your dermatologist which one (if any) are best fit for your skin.
- Prescription-grade retinoids: Not everyone can tolerate potent retinoids (an umbrella term for prescription and OTC formulas), but many people can. Your dermatologist may suggest you try a stronger formula like tretinoin to ease fine lines and encourage tighter skin all over.
- Ultrasound technology: One more way to stimulate new collagen production is via ultrasound therapy. “Ultrasound may help to boost collagen to improve the appearance of the frown lines,” Garshick notes.
- Injectables: If you’re interested in injectable treatments, no judgement here—it’s your choice what you do to your skin, and true that these treatments can be particularly helpful for severe frown lines. “Neurotoxins minimize the ability to contract facial muscles that contribute to the formation of frown lines,” Camp explains. “When used over time, the muscles atrophy and lines become less pronounced,” he adds. Still, giving the non-invasive options above a shot first is a worthy order of operations.
It's also worth noting that any dermatologist or aesthetician will tell you that professional intervention (like the above) isn't worth the time or money investment if you're not going to be taking care of your skin day-to-day. It's like buying a nice car with no insurance or plans to maintain it long-term. Keep up healthy lifestyle habits and regular skin care before and after your treatments, as those will help them go the extra mile.
Wrinkle prevention tips
Adopting a treatment is the first step to easing frown lines, but you should keep prevention in mind as well. Below, a few tips that may help prevent those lines from etching deeper into the skin.
- Sunscreen & sun care: We’ve mentioned SPF a few times, we know, but that’s because it’s essential to encouraging tighter skin and preventing more fine lines from popping up. Stay diligent with your daily sunscreen, reapply when needed (every two hours if you’re in the sun), and pick shade over sun when you can.
- Eating well: To support overall skin health, pay attention to what foods you’re consuming. Make sure you get enough nutrients from whole and natural foods and consider adding some of these collagen-rich foods to your diet as well.
- Managing stress: People often say that stress ages you, and that’s not a false statement. “Less collagen is produced in high-stress states since more of the body's resources are used to combat stress and the inflammation it produces," says board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldenberg, M.D.previously told mbg. So add stress management activities to your routine like meditation, exercise, journaling, etc.
- Sleeping: Beauty sleep is a real thing, too. Not only does a lack of sleep interrupt your collagen production6, but your skin also misses the best time to repair itself from environmental pollution, UV rays, etc. While it’s easier said than done, prioritizing high-quality sleep is a must for skin health.
A note about forehead wrinkles:
Before you pull out all of the stops to freeze your frown lines, remind yourself that it’s okay to age—and a privilege, in fact. Despite the name “frown lines” these wrinkles don’t show up because you’ve been pouty your whole life, they simply come from expressing emotions.
It can be difficult to step out of the anti-aging narrative, framing aging as bad thing that should be addressed and “fixed,” but give yourself some grace today knowing that if you tend to your skin health, it will age as it’s meant to—wrinkles included.
So instead of expending all of your energy on anti-aging endeavors, focus more on tending to your skin health, your physcial health, and your mental health. Trust us, it will be much more rewarding to live a long and happy life than it will be to get rid of a few fine lines.
FAQ
Can you get rid of frown lines naturally?
Here’s the truth: “As frown lines are primarily a muscular problem, there are no topical remedies that will work to completely eliminate frown lines,” board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D. However, you can tend to the skin to support overall skin health, elasticity, and collagen production to ease their appearance.
Can you massage away frown lines?
Let’s make one thing clear: Facial massage won’t magically eliminate this type of wrinkle. However, using a gua sha, jade roller, or your own hands to massage this area of your forehead isn’t going to hurt.
Facial massages can improve circulation in the skin, and with it, precious nutrients your skin uses to make collagen, elastin, and so on. Studies show that regular facial massages can help improve texture, too.
While it won’t clear the fine lines instantly, it may help you draw attention to those facial muscles and could potentially help you be more mindful of your facial expressions going forward. Plus, it’s a stress-relieving activity, so why not?
At what age do frown lines appear?
There is not a set age where frown lines will appear. “Genetics definitely plays a role as some younger people in their 20s may notice deep lines while other individuals in their 70s may not have any,” board-certified dermatologist Marisa Garshick M.D, FAAD explains.
The takeaway
There’s nothing wrong with having frown lines, or any wrinkles for that matter. Still, there are a few ways to support skin aging to help reduce their appearance as much as possible. A few at-home remedies include using chemical exfoliants, peptides, retinol, and microcurrent devices. For even more information on crafting a full routine for healthy skin aging, see this guide.
