Let's make one thing clear: Facial massage won't magically eliminate this type of wrinkle. However, using a gua sha, jade roller, or your own hands to massage this area of your forehead isn't going to hurt.

Facial massages can improve circulation in the skin, and with it, precious nutrients your skin uses to make collagen, elastin, and so on. Studies show that regular facial massages can help improve texture, too.

While it won't clear the fine lines instantly, it may help you draw attention to those facial muscles and could potentially help you be more mindful of your facial expressions going forward. Plus, it's a stress-relieving activity, so why not?