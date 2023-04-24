Expression wrinkles are not a bad thing, and you shouldn’t feel ashamed that you’ve lived a life filled with emotion and experience (that’s what life is about, no?). Unfortunately, modern advertising filled with airbrushed images and social media filters has triggered insecurities that we may not have even had previously.

Regardless, wanting to ease fine lines is a valid ask. Wanting to improve the health of your skin in any capacity is valid! This is especially true if you notice them every time you look in the mirror.