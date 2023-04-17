Dark spots are a skin concern that are near universal—they can affect folks of all skin types and tones, show up when you’re young and old, appear on any area of the body, and are triggered by a wide variety of factors and environmental influences.

Treating them takes a dash more nuance than one might expect. So many folks think you can just exfoliate them away—and while it’s certainly an important step in the process, it’s not the only thing to consider. (Not to mention that if you overdo it, you run the risk of triggering more inflammation in the skin—potentially making the situation worse.) So in an effort to shed some light on dark spots, we present to you everything you need to know about this common skin concern.

Read on for our best and brightest advice.