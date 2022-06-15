While many people use the term “dark spots” like an umbrella, there are actually a few different kinds. First, you have post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation that can come from blemishes or skin irritation. Then, you have sun spots that pop up as a result of UV damage (wear your sunscreen!). Finally, we have melasma, which consists of dark patches commonly found on the face and chest; oftentimes these begin to appear during pregnancy.

If any of the above are relevant to you, we have some good news. There’s a skin care ingredient you may not have heard of that works overtime to lighten these dark spots: Kojic acid. We’ll go over what kojic acid is, how it can help your skin, and some expert-recommended products.