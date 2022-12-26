While exfoliation usually isn't a daily endeavor, there are topicals you can use regularly to help fade age marks. These come in a wide variety of options that can address other skin concerns as well. If you're dealing with sagging and fine lines (in addition to dark spots), look for vitamin C serums to help support collagen production while brightening the skin. Niacinamide is an excellent choice for those looking for skin barrier support. Allantoin soothes inflammation and brightens at the same time, making it great for those with sensitive skin.

For those with particularly stubborn dark spots, arbutin has impressive capabilities.

"Arbutin is a naturally occurring compound in the leaves of a variety of different plants, including pear trees and the bearberry plant, that prevents the formation of melanin," says board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., noting that the overproduction of melanin in certain areas is what makes up dark spots and melasma patches. "It functions as a tyrosinase inhibitor to provide skin-brightening effects. This happens because when your skin and these cells come in contact with UV light, the tyrosinase enzyme is activated. Arbutin blocks this."