When it comes to skin care, you'll rarely find a tip or product that's “one size fits all." (Except sun protection; that one's universal!) Some people struggle with acne, others dryness, some redness, a combination—the list goes on. No matter what concern you’re dealing with, there are probably a few different causes, meaning the best resolution for you isn’t always going to be the best fit for the next person.

Just like acne, dark spots have a long and varying list of causes and, again, different treatments. To be clear, “dark spot,” is an umbrella term, used in skin care to describe discolored marks on the skin. Here, a breakdown of what dark spots are in the first place, along with causes and best treatments from dermatologists. Let’s dive in.