Some natural ingredients and botanicals can brighten complexion, such as aloe vera, buttermilk, and apple cider vinegar. Aloe has the naturally occurring aloesin, which has brightening capabilities that can help speed up this fading process. (In one study, when aloe was applied to skin four times per day for two weeks, aloesin was shown to effectively fade post-acne hyperpigmentation.) Apple cider vinegar is full of alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), which can also exfoliate the skin. And buttermilk contains lactic acid, which is a gentle AHA that can buff dark spots.