For example: “Acne facials use products with specialized ingredients like salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, tea tree oil, and sulfur to target acne bacteria and break up excess dirt and oil in the pores,” notes Rebecca Armstrong, esthetician at Face Haus.

An esthetician might also incorporate LED light therapy: Specifically blue LED light, which kills acne-causing bacteria, controls sebum regulation, and soothes the skin; or green LED light, which is hailed for reducing hyperpigmentation and calming redness. They might also introduce a high-frequency device to target active blemishes.

On the other hand, your esthetician might go light on the massage work or skip it entirely, especially if you have active breakouts. "This step might be omitted for those who are dealing with severe breakouts, since it may be too much stimulation (skipping this would also allow the esthetician to spend more time on extractions)," celebrity esthetician Renée Rouleau once shared with mbg.