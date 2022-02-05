Of all the professional skin treatments out there, nothing has received quite as much global fanfare as the HydraFacial. In fact, a treatment is performed every 15 seconds, according to the HydraFacial Company (who patented the famed technology). This buzz is well-warranted: Who wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to clear clogged pores, infuse the skin with moisture, and create an instantly-gratifying glow with—get this—zero downtime?

But before going all in, let’s investigate what, exactly, gives this facial so much hype. Ahead, find everything you need to know before booking a HydraFacial treatment: how it works, the benefits, and how to know if you’re a good candidate. (Spoiler: You probably are.)