Even the supermodels behind the airbrushed images do, in fact, have pores. The perfectionism in advertisements has contributed to the toxic narrative that having no visible pores at all is the goal, but that’s simply impossible.

So before you try to use every exfoliating serum and extracting tool on the market in an effort to try and shrink your pores down to none, remember that they’re completely normal. What’s more, you’re probably just hyperfixating on your skin.

Sitting in front of a magnified mirror for an hour trying to figure out how you can eliminate the look of real skin and achieve a flawless complexion isn’t going to help you achieve something impossible. Not to mention, it’s not good for your mental health.

And if you’re getting wound up over whether or not your pores are clogged and how to fix it ASAP, remember that stress is one thing that actually can lead to breakouts—so take a deep breath for the sake of sanity and your skin.