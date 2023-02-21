Sometimes sun care advice gives off the implication that we should never be outside during daylight ever. The truth is there are many, many mental health benefits of getting outdoors.

"Obviously we want people to be exercising outdoors. We want them golfing, playing tennis, playing pickleball outdoors because of the endorphins that you get from playing sports and exercising. These habits can decrease the rates of depression—which has become an epidemic," she says. "We want people outside, but we want people outside with sunscreen!"

And the old-school complaint that sunscreens are uncomfortable to wear simply doesn't cut it anymore. There are so many incredible formulas on the market that pair with any skin type and tone.

We often recommend mineral sunscreens here, but the best sunscreen for you is one that you'll wear. A few of Downie's favorites are SkinMedica Total Defense + Repair Sunscreen, Senté Even Tone Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40, and ISDIN Eryfotona Acticina.