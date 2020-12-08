Technically, there isn’t any hard science to back up any castor oil claims (for both lash and general hair growth, it turns out). But as board-certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, M.D., founder of SKINFIVE, has told us about castor oil for lashes, "There is no denying its anecdotal powers and prowess." Its moisturizing and antioxidant capabilities have made it a beloved staple for years in both Ayurvedic and Black households, and even if it doesn’t promote growth, per se, it can certainly keep the lashes you do have nourished and healthy. "It is super hydrating so lashes don't become brittle and dry or break, which happens as we age," Shamban follows.

Specifically, castor oil contains ricinoleic acid, a fatty acid that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The oil is also chock-full of vitamin E, which can help protect those hairs from environmental aggressors. Finally, castor oil is both an emollient and an occlusive. What does this mean? Well, it's able to penetrate into the strands and keep moisture from seeping out in one fell swoop.