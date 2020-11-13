Your scalp’s natural oils are a wonderful thing—they hydrate your strands, keep them shiny, and even improve overall scalp health. Although, if you’ve ever gone a day or two too long without correctly shampooing your hair (correctly being the operative word, here), chances are you’ve experienced some buildup—where those once glorious natural oils, mixed with dirt, dead skin, and bacteria, accumulate and wreak havoc on your tresses (more on that in a moment). And if you throw some stylers, dry shampoos, and hair care products into the mix? It’s all the easier to gather up grime.

If you’re dealing with scalp buildup, you’re certainly not alone. Here, we investigate everything you need to know about the issue: why it happens, what it looks like, and—here’s the kicker—how to get rid of it ASAP.