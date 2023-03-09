Don't have all those EOs on hand? Just snag yourself a dropper of tea tree, and you're golden. You'll still want to dilute the solution with a carrier oil (jojoba, grapeseed, avocado, et al.), or water, as tea tree oil is very potent. You will want to make a solution that is between 5% and 20% max - about 50 drops in ¼ cup of water will get you there. Simply mix the two together and rake it through your strands, massaging it into your scalp before shampooing. This will leave your scalp feeling invigorated. Plus, it has a laundry list of benefits, which you can read all about here.