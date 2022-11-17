If you pick at the scalp due to product buildup, tight hairstyles, or itchiness from a new hair or scalp product, it's not necessarily something to worry about. If this is the case, just be mindful of why it's happening and work to adjust your hair care habits accordingly. For example, work on clearing out that buildup—we suggest a clarifying shampoo or a gentle scalp scrub to help you press reset. Or if yours is due to tight hairstyles, try to loosen it up a bit.