Witch Hazel For Hair: 5 Benefits For Strong, Healthy Strands + How To Use It
With witch hazel, people tend to fall into two, equally fervent camps: You either sweep it on nightly and swear by it for smooth, acne-free skin, or you fall victim to its drying effects and pledge to avoid the all-natural astringent altogether.
Let's throw a caveat into the mix: witch hazel for your hair. Can those who renounced the active for good possibly seek its benefits in hair care? Allow us to investigate.
Witch hazel in hair care.
You might be familiar with how witch hazel works for the skin (if not, take a quick peek here at our witch hazel toner guide). And in case you need a friendly reminder: Your scalp is your skin, and the healthiest, strongest hair starts within those follicles. While you can find a number of witch-hazel-formulated shampoos and hair care products on the market, using the straight-up astringent can have some pretty impressive effects—it just, sigh, depends on your skin type.
To begin, here are five purported benefits of using witch hazel on your hair and scalp:
1. Reduces oiliness.
Witch hazel's astringent nature is great for decreasing oil in your skin; the liquid has anti-inflammatory and sebum-control properties that make it fare quite well for oily and acne-prone skin (and is why witch hazel toners have gained their beloved reputation).
2. Calms inflammation.
Scalp inflammation manifests in a number of ways: redness, scaling, itching, pain, even flaking. That's where witch hazel comes in: "Topical witch hazel is an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory," board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D., says regarding witch hazel toners, and one study shows that witch hazel was effective in soothing sensitive, irritated scalps. Physician assistant at Marmur Medical Jennifer Schloth, PA-C, agrees, even touting witch hazel as a helpful remedy for inflammatory conditions like seborrheic dermatitis.
3. Reduces flaking.
On the subject of inflammation, flaking and dandruff deserve their own moment. While dandruff might be a result of scalp inflammation, sometimes those flakes fall due to aspects like oil and product buildup. Witch hazel’s naturally cleansing and anti-inflammatory properties can tackle the dandruff with a one-two punch, controlling the oil production and calming any inflammation.
4. Cleans your scalp.
"It's a mild scalp refresher," says texture specialist and artistic director at Matrix Michelle O'Connor, which not only helps relieve itchiness but also helps control those flakes and oily buildup. That's what makes witch hazel an especially great cleansing option for protective styles, such as braids or twists, O'Connor adds.
5. Promotes hair growth (sort of).
There's little scientific evidence to back up any claims, but anecdotally, people have noticed that witch hazel can help prevent hair loss. Why? Because, as mentioned, the liquid can help soothe irritation in the hair follicles (which is what inhibits hair growth). O'Connor notes that witch hazel can increase the blood circulation in the scalp, which helps deliver vital nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicle. Much more research is needed before witch hazel is touted as an effective hair-growth treatment, but it makes sense in terms of why people have noticed the association.
Who shouldn't use it?
“Witch hazel is definitely not for everyone," says Schloth. Think about a witch hazel toner for your face: While it can be life-changing for those with oily skin, sweep some witch hazel on dry skin, and you'll likely see irritation and flaking. The same, unfortunately, goes for your scalp; while witch hazel has been shown to calm scalp inflammation, it can actually cause increased inflammation and flakes for some dry-skinned folk.
Those with super-sensitive skin might also want to steer clear. "[Witch hazel] has a slightly acidic pH, which can be irritating, and it's important not to irritate sensitive skin too much," Nazarian explains. You can dilute the witch hazel with water before you apply, which can potentially reduce the effects; just know your limits here, and be sure to do a patch test before swiping witch hazel on your full scalp.
How to use it.
Interested in testing this all-natural astringent? Here's what you need to know:
- First, choose an alcohol-free witch hazel. As Schloth notes, "Alcohol can dry out your scalp and disrupt the skin's natural barrier and microbiome," which can lead to increased irritation. On the contrary, many high-quality options might come buffered with other ingredients, like aloe vera, rose water, or hyaluronic acid. Those are great, as the hydrating ingredients may make the active more tolerable for the skin.
- In terms of applying the witch hazel, there are a few avenues to explore here: You can either apply the witch hazel directly onto your scalp (with a dropper or spray bottle) or rub a saturated cotton pad on the skin. If you go the dropper route, simply apply the liquid to thinly parted sections of hair. O'Connor says you can even leave it on as a treatment for a few minutes (say, no more than 10) before shampooing.
- On the flip side, if you're experiencing some dandruff, you might want to pour the witch hazel on a cotton pad and gently rub the scalp to lift the flakes. You can also let the liquid sit on your scalp before going about your normal wash routine, says Nick Stenson, celebrity hairstylist and artistic director at Matrix.
The takeaway.
When it comes to witch hazel for your hair, you'll still want to keep your skin type front of mind. If you have an oily scalp that faces lots of flaking—try it! The natural skin care remedy might work wonders. But those with dry or sensitive skin probably want to proceed with caution, as the astringent might not fare too well for your individual scalp's needs (a gentle scalp scrub or apple cider vinegar rinse may be just what your skin is begging for).
