“Witch hazel is definitely not for everyone," says Schloth. Think about a witch hazel toner for your face: While it can be life-changing for those with oily skin, sweep some witch hazel on dry skin, and you'll likely see irritation and flaking. The same, unfortunately, goes for your scalp; while witch hazel has been shown to calm scalp inflammation, it can actually cause increased inflammation and flakes for some dry-skinned folk.

Those with super-sensitive skin might also want to steer clear. "[Witch hazel] has a slightly acidic pH, which can be irritating, and it's important not to irritate sensitive skin too much," Nazarian explains. You can dilute the witch hazel with water before you apply, which can potentially reduce the effects; just know your limits here, and be sure to do a patch test before swiping witch hazel on your full scalp.