When it comes to witch hazel for your hair, you'll still want to keep your skin type front of mind. If you have an oily scalp that faces lots of flaking—try it! The natural skin care remedy might work wonders. But those with dry or sensitive skin probably want to proceed with caution, as the astringent might not fare too well for your individual scalp's needs (a gentle scalp scrub or apple cider vinegar rinse may be just what your skin is begging for).