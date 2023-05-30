Is This The Key To Longer & Thicker Hair? What The Research Says

This contains a cocktail of vitamins (many of which we discuss later on the list) to support healthy hair growth—including vitamins A, B6, B12, C, and E. But it’s not just vitamins that star in this show, it contains other actives that can give your hair that boost the name suggests. First up, there’s a complex that’s a blend of amino acids (specifically L-Cystine, L-Arginine, L-Lysine, L-Methionine) which are the building blocks of keratin, the protein that makes up your hair. It also contains saw palmetto extract, which has some research noting that it may improve hair growth modestly (however the study authors note more research is needed.)*