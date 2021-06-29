While the drugstore versions have been popular for decades (they originated in Asia and were introduced to the U.S. market in the mid-'90s), DIY concoctions and pastes are the new thing. Well, if you've worked your way into skin care TikTok, you likely know that most derms and experts have deemed this trend a No. Marisa Plescia, research scientist at clean beauty e-tailer NakedPoppy, once told us that, "They can be quite irritating, and they are not great for the skin, bordering on unsafe."