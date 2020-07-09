First, a note on pore strips: Even store-bought strips can be, well, stripping. As board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., has previously told mbg, they can cause irritation if you’re not super careful. “The adhesive can traumatize the skin, so be sure to use them carefully and follow the instructions," she says. And sure, peeling off a pore strip might feel pretty satisfying, but they don’t actually do anything to stop those blackheads from dusting your nose. “Pore strips can temporarily remove top layers of dead skin cells, but they won't do anything to prevent the buildup of blackheads,” King adds. (To get to the root of those plugs, a good exfoliation routine is your best bet).

Nonetheless, we realize pore strips can temporarily remove the surface layer of blackheads, a short-term relief for those pesky plugs. Which is why some people have taken matters into their own hands (especially now, when it’s a touch more difficult to take a trip to the drugstore as soon as you notice a cluster of blackheads) to create their own adhesive strips. From a simple Google search, things like xanthan gum, gelatin, even glue (shudder) have been touted as effective pore strips.

But according to Marisa Plescia, research scientist at clean beauty e-tailer NakedPoppy, these common DIY ingredients can do way more harm than good. “They can be quite irritating, and they are not great for the skin, bordering on unsafe,” she says. Why? They can contain harsh ingredients (especially that tub of paste), which can cause an irritating reaction when applied on the skin. Plus, these agents might harden too much, ripping the delicate skin if you pull too harshly.