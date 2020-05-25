Here’s the thing: You should always visit a licensed esthetician if you can—a professional will be able to swiftly flick the sugaring paste without stripping the skin, and they’ll be able to grab those sparse hairs you may have trouble lifting yourself.

That said, it is possible to learn the ropes (especially now, as salon doors remain closed). To do so, you can either purchase a natural sugaring paste or simply DIY your own. You likely have all the ingredients in your kitchen already, so why not make it an activity?

In terms of ingredients, all you’ll need is—you guessed it—granulated sugar, lemon juice, and water. Just pour all the ingredients into a saucepan on medium-heat (be vigilant; it can burn quickly!). Lightly swirl the mixture to incorporate all the ingredients, and watch it turn into a warm, honey-colored caramel. If you’re going to use it straight away, just wait for the gloop to cool to a lukewarm temperature. Otherwise, pour the mixture into a container and store (if you’re using a glass jar, be sure to run some hot water in it first, so the glass doesn’t shatter from the heat).

Have your sugar paste at the ready? Here’s how to give yourself a sugaring session at home: