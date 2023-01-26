Dealing With Blackheads? Don't Make These 3 Mistakes, Says A Derm

If you’ve ever sat in front of a magnified mirror analyzing clogged pores, you’re not alone. The urge to squeeze gunk out of your skin or even take an extracting tool to your face is natural, but still, it's a temptation that your skin is begging you to resist.

That intense squeezing is one common skin mistake plenty of people make from time to time, especially when it comes to blackheads in the T-zone. However, there are more mistakes to be wary of when it comes to treating these clogged pores—a few common ones to follow from board-certified dermatologist Ramya Garlapati, M.D.