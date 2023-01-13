Benzoyl peroxide is a standout ingredient that can treat angry pustules and comedonal acne (your blackheads and whiteheads). "It kills the acne-causing bacteria, P. acnes, that lives within our hair follicles, and it also helps to break up and remove dead skin cells that clog our pores," board-certified dermatologist Ife J. Rodney, M.D., FAAD, founding director of Eternal Dermatology + Aesthetics, previously shared with mbg. However, benzoyl peroxide can also be drying, which is why derms recommend you opt for a BPO cleanser, since wash-off products tend to be gentler on the skin. You might want to stick to a benzoyl peroxide face wash in the morning, Rodney explains, especially if you want to apply a retinol at night—that way, the two won't interact.