Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

While we recommend you see a derm to target your specific breakouts, we can certainly help you wade the overwhelming market. Here, find the best acne treatments for every kind of spot, with expert-approved ingredients that actually put in the work.

Treating acne is a journey (and a lifelong one for most people!). Not only can it crop up in different shapes and sizes, but a plethora of triggers can spawn a sudden breakout . Plus, the inordinate amount of products out there meant to defeat, fight, attack (insert other combative word here) your pimples can make your head spin.

What causes acne?

Each zit is technically born the same way: Dead skin, oil, and bacteria stick together and block the pores. Specifically, an overgrowth of the bacteria Cutibacterium acnes can cause the release of inflammatory cytokines and messengers to create clinical inflammation, which results in a breakout.

From there, the spots can develop into various types of blemishes. Some are more red and painful (like papules, pustules, cysts, and nodules), while others are much subtler mounds (like blackheads, whiteheads, and subclinical breakouts). The conversation can get pretty technical—and it helps to have some sort of visual guide—so you can read all about the different types of acne here.

In terms of what causes acne, some common culprits are stress, seasonal changes, diet, hormonal fluctuations, and reactions to certain skin care or makeup products. Everyone’s skin is different, though, so it’s important to discover your personal triggers.

On that note: There are so, so many ways to reach your skin goals, and topical treatments only scratch the surface in terms of remedies. Let’s not forget that treating acne requires a much more holistic view, as diet, stress, and sleep can all affect the complex condition. However, selecting an acne treatment that best suits your skin type and concerns is a solid first step, since they can also help prevent pesky breakouts in the first place.