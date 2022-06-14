3 Surprising Ingredients This Derm Recommends For Treating Your Adult Acne

As I type this, there’s a smattering of zits on my chin. I spent my weekend traveling, indulging in food and drink, using a less-than-ideal bar of hotel soap as a face wash, and without my normal arsenal of face creams. Thus, my skin is reacting accordingly.

Hopefully, by the time you’re reading this, the pimples are gone. And if they are, it will be in large part due to board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D.’s help. Zeichner is a long-time trusted derm for beauty editors (myself included), and acts as the Associate Professor of Dermatology and the Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He’s also the dermatologist behind the new brand Jori Skincare, a clean collection that uses FDA-approved ingredients to target blemishes, alongside smart botanicals as supporting players.

Recently he joined me to chat about adult acne on an episode of Clean Beauty School. In it, we discuss the laundry list of things you can do to help manage your breakouts, which include working out, addressing stress, and getting enough sleep ("Healthy diet, healthy mind, healthy body means healthy skin,” he reminds us). But we also spend a decent chunk of time diving into ingredients.

While benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid are the primary actives that are able to treat acne, there are many surprising and underrated ingredients you should consider to help address blemish-prone skin.