Why Is My Face Breaking Out All Of A Sudden? 5 Reasons, Derms Say

Unless you have the uncanny ability to gaze into the future, all breakouts are "sudden," in a sense. Read: When you have clear, smooth skin, you might not think much about it until a blemish creates a bumpy terrain. Then comes another, and another, until you have an ensemble of zits that feels like a surprise attack.

Rather than slathering on any spot treatment you can get your hands on, we suggest you pose a question: Why? Why are you breaking out all of a sudden? Because when you get to the root of the issue, you can figure out the best plan of action—and, better yet, keep those pimples from popping up in the future.

To help you get to the bottom of your breakout, we tapped derms for their expert advice.