5 Best Teas For Acne, Science-Backed & Dermatologist-Approved

For a toner, or "wash," you'll brew two cups: "In the evenings, brew one cup for drinking and another to use as a wash. Let the 'wash tea' steep for 10 minutes, then cool down to a lukewarm temperature. Use cotton balls or a washcloth to submerge in the tea. Apply to the face, and allow it to dry naturally," says Belfour. An important note: If you are wearing makeup, you'll need to wash your face prior to doing this, as you'll need a proper cleanser to fully remove it. (And thus, this acts more as a toner post-wash.) If you've decided to forgo makeup for the day, you can skip the wash step and use the teas as a replacement. After, follow with your evening skin care routine as normal.