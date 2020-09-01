5 Best Teas For Acne, Science-Backed & Dermatologist-Approved

While drinking tea will give you an inside-out glow, you can also DIY some tea spot treatments or toner. (Bonus: It's easy and cheap, and you can do it at the same tea you're drinking up; we're all for multitasking here, folks.)

For a spot treatment, one classic route is to simply brew your cup, let the bag cool, and then place it directly on your breakout for a few minutes. The tea will infuse antioxidants to your epidermis, help hydrate the skin, and calm inflammation. (Just be mindful you are not putting it on already irritated or broken zits, as that can worsen the skin; also use organic tea bags.)

For a toner, or "wash," you'll brew two cups: "In the evenings, brew one cup for drinking and another to use as a wash. Let the 'wash tea' steep for 10 minutes, then cool down to a lukewarm temperature. Use cotton balls or a washcloth to submerge in the tea. Apply to the face, and allow it to dry naturally," says Belfour. An important note: If you are wearing makeup, you'll need to wash your face prior to doing this, as you'll need a proper cleanser to fully remove it. (And thus, this acts more as a toner post-wash.) If you've decided to forgo makeup for the day, you can skip the wash step and use the teas as a replacement. After, follow with your evening skin care routine as normal.