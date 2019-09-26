 Skip to content

Can Parsley Tea Be Used To Treat Acne? Here's What You Need To Know
|
Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
Medical review by Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
Founder of Osmia Organics
Sarah Villafranco, M.D., is a natural skin care expert and practiced emergency medicine for 10 years. She received a B.A. from Georgetown University, and then went on to get her M.D. from Georgetown University School of Medicine.
Image by Alita Ong / Stocksy

Last updated on September 26, 2019

Of preferred acne remedies, drinking tea might be low on the list. But some swear by parsley tea as the drink of choice for those with blemish-prone skin. Is there any truth to that? We decided to check it out.

Why is parsley tea good for your skin?

Parsley is raved about, even medicinally in studies, because of its high nutritional content: It is packed with vitamins A, C, and K, the minerals magnesium, potassium, and calcium, as well as chlorophyll and folic acid. But to note, there are no studies or research on the direct link between acne and parsley, so we can't make any direct claims. Nor do we know for sure how many of the myriad nutritional benefits of parsley get into a cup of parsley tea, or how much you’d have to drink to absorb those benefits. But the two most compelling reasons to drink parsley tea for your skin are its high vitamin content and its whole-body detoxifying properties.

It's high in antioxidants.

Let’s start with the skin-healthy antioxidants. As we know from much research, ingesting antioxidants is incredibly good for the skin, as they are anti-inflammatory agents and help neutralize free radicals (the same reason dermatologists and research suggests putting it on topically).

Another point of note: research shows that vitamin C can help improve collagen production in the skin, which isn’t necessarily related to acne, but is related to overall skin health. As board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., tells us, "It not only promotes fibroblast proliferation (fibroblasts are the cells that produce collagen and other fibers), but it also acts as an assistant in enzymatic activity that relates directly to skin health and function."

Vitamin A is another huge component, says Brigitte Zeitlin, R.N.: "The high vitamin content is going to be the main reason parsley might improve skin health. Vitamin A is a big part of that, especially with acne. Vitamin A promotes skin turnover." Topically we know this is true, but increasing the amount of vitamin A in your diet may have similar affects, as research shows that increasing your intake of vitamin A improves cell regeneration.

It supports liver and kidney function, which might help skin.

And as board-certified physician and integrative doctor Taz Bhatia M.D., tells us, parsley is a “well-known liver-supporting herb. Parsley contains chlorophyll, folic acid, and beta-carotene to support the liver and aid in hormone production.” This is important because we know the liver is the largest detoxifying agents in the body. So the thought-process is that if your liver is supported, you'll better deal with toxin buildup in the whole body, the skin included—leading to less acne. And some research has shown the connection between the liver and skin, even if it's not fully understood in relation to acne.

But be cautious of direct claims, says Zeitlin. "Parsley is a diuretic, so it flushes out your system through your kidneys by encouraging urine production. So it can help remove any sort of access salt, alcohol, or stuff like that, which might be triggers for acne in some people—but we can't draw a direct line between parsley detoxes and acne-reduction."

Here's the easiest way to enjoy parsley tea daily:

As Zeitlin notes, you can get the benefits of parsley in many ways: "If you want to increase the benefits from parsley, simply increase your intake in all forms: Add it to smoothies, salads, or make this tea."

Parsley Tea:

  1. Boil water.
  2. Rinse ¼ cup chopped, fresh parsley.
  3. Add your parsley to the bottom of a teacup, and pour your boiled water over it.
  4. Let the tea steep for 5 to 10 minutes before straining the mixture to rid the tea of the parsley leaves (think of this like making any loose-leaf tea).
  5. From there you can add other typical tea additives, like lemon, to your taste.
Or try these face masks.

After reading about all the benefits of parsley, you might think, what else can it do? Well, other than a very popular garnish, many skin care experts recommended it in DIY face masks. Here, two of our favorites:

For oil production:

  1. Blend together a handful of chopped parsley, 2 spoonfuls of apple cider vinegar, and 3 spoonfuls of cooling plain yogurt.
  2. Apply to skin and let sit for 20 minutes.
  3. Rinse off with warm water.
For redness:

  1. Combine 2 to 3 inches of fresh cucumber, ¼ cup aloe vera, and ¼ cup fresh parsley in a food processor.
  2. Apply to face and leave on for 10 to 15 minutes.
  3. Remove with a cool washcloth.

Note: parsley tea is not recommended for pregnant women, or for people taking diuretics or blood thinners.

