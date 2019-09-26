Let’s start with the skin-healthy antioxidants. As we know from much research, ingesting antioxidants is incredibly good for the skin, as they are anti-inflammatory agents and help neutralize free radicals (the same reason dermatologists and research suggests putting it on topically).

Another point of note: research shows that vitamin C can help improve collagen production in the skin, which isn’t necessarily related to acne, but is related to overall skin health. As board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., tells us, "It not only promotes fibroblast proliferation (fibroblasts are the cells that produce collagen and other fibers), but it also acts as an assistant in enzymatic activity that relates directly to skin health and function."

Vitamin A is another huge component, says Brigitte Zeitlin, R.N.: "The high vitamin content is going to be the main reason parsley might improve skin health. Vitamin A is a big part of that, especially with acne. Vitamin A promotes skin turnover." Topically we know this is true, but increasing the amount of vitamin A in your diet may have similar affects, as research shows that increasing your intake of vitamin A improves cell regeneration.