Yes, Red Light Toothbrushes Now Exist—But Are They Worth The Hype?
I've been a loyal electric toothbrush devotee for nearly two decades, brushing twice daily without fail. My routine rotates between high-end Sonicares and Oral-Bs electric toothbrushes—but I genuinely didn't think there was much room for innovation in the space.
Then Bon Charge sent me their newest innovation: the red light toothbrush. I'd already become a fan of red light therapy after testing their red light blanket, so I was curious whether the same wavelengths could actually make a difference in oral care.
Thirty days later? My dental hygienist was giving me compliments on my bi-annual cleaning. Here's why I've decided red light is a worthy addition to every oral care routine. Plus, you can save 25% in the brand's Boxing Day sale.
Wait, why should you try a red light toothbrush?
Your oral health is intricately tied to your longevity. Dysbiosis—or a poor ratio of good to bad microbes—is linked to concerns like Alzheimer's, dementia, respiratory illness, and cardiovascular disease.
What's more, your mouth is a gateway to your gut health. Functional dentist Staci Whitman previously explained this connection to mindbodygreen: "The mouth the beginning of the gut... We swallow 2,000 times a day. So, that's literally seeding the gut1 constantly with different information and bacteria, enzymes, immune cells, etc.”
Therefore, prioritizing oral care is essential to well-being, but your routine shouldn't stop at brushing and flossing. Paying attention to your diet, tongue scraping, and giving your mouth breaks between eating and drinking are all great ways to boost your oral health.
Another option? Red light. This powerful light wave is known to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. When it comes to oral care specifically, research shows that using red light during orthodontic treatments sped up tooth movement while reducing gum inflammation. What's more, red and blue light can inactivate the bacteria that lead to oral disease.
That's where tools like Bon Charge's Red Light Toothbrush come into play.
My 30-day experience
While there are a few red light products on the market, few offer red light at the same affordable price point as Bon Charge's Red Light Toothbrush. Where most brushes cost around $499, this device comes in under $200 (and even less with our promo code).
Like Bon Charge's other red light product, this FDA-cleared device delivers red (660nm) and near-infrared (830nm) light through the toothbrush head. Despite the addition of red light—through six built-in LEDs—the toothbrush has a long 25+ day battery life.
The best part? The red light is really just the cherry on top. The powerful toothbrush delivers up to 320 sonic vibrations per second with settings for sensitive teeth or polishing.
How I tested
Week one: Getting adjusted
Opening the box, I was immediately impressed. The design rivals other high-end options that I've used over the years, like Sonicare and Oral-B. It feels premium without being bulky, with ergonomics that make those full two minutes comfortable.
Turn it on, and your mouth glows red. It's strange the first few times—I caught my reflection and had to laugh—but you adjust quickly. The light reaches your gums and oral tissues while you brush. No extra time, no extra steps.
The sonic vibrations were powerful but controlled. I tried all the modes—standard clean, sensitive, polish, and care—and settled into a routine: standard clean for morning efficiency, polish for evening wind-down.
Week two: Noticing changes
My mouth felt cleaner throughout the day. Not just post-brush fresh, but genuinely cleaner hours later. My gums looked healthier too: less redness and puffiness.
Week three: The hygienist confirmation
During my regular cleaning, I asked my hygienist for her honest thoughts on my current oral health. She gave extra compliments to my teeth, noting they were extra clean. When I followed up on my gums—confessing that my flossing is primarily water flossing—she confirmed my gums looked great, too.
That's when I knew the red light wasn't just a placebo effect.
Week four: Fully converted
By the end, it was clear the Bon Charge's Red Light Toothbrush was a standout. The battery life was exceptional; I only had to charge my device once during the 30-day trial period.
Plus, I kept finding other reasons to love the device, like the minimalist charging stand.
What I loved
The innovation is real. This isn't gimmicky wellness theater. I'm cleaning and actively supporting gum tissue health with every brush. Given the research connecting oral health to cardiovascular function, metabolic wellness, and longevity? This feels like a meaningful investment.
The quality matches the price. After a decade with premium electric toothbrushes, I can confidently say Bon Charge competes at the highest level. The sonic technology is powerful, the brush heads are well-designed, and everything feels premium.
It's beautifully simple. No app. No Bluetooth. No complicated setup. Charge it, turn it on, and brush. The red light does its work without requiring extra effort or time.
What could be better
The price. At $199, it's an investment. Though honestly? Not unreasonable compared to high-end Sonicare or Oral-B models that run $150 to $200 without red light therapy.
Replacement brush heads. I'd love a subscription option for automatic deliveries every three months, like many brands offer.
The takeaway
The Bon Charge's Red Light Toothbrush is what oral care looks like when you're thinking bigger than cavities. By elevating a high-tech electric toothbrush with red light, Bon Charge effortlessly boosts your oral care routine to ensure your longevity is front and center.