Why Dental Care Is Becoming The Next Major Longevity Practice
Longevity practices were once considered niche to a small subset of young and already relatively healthy men. But interest has grown substantially among women, older adults, and Gen Z in the last few years (we broke down that shift in 2024 here). In fact, UBS estimates global longevity spending will surge to $8 trillion annually by 2030.
While focus in this space has primarily centered around movement, recovery, sleep, and nutrition, a key part of achieving optimal health (and even reversing disease states) actually starts in the mouth.
And if your goal is to improve your healthspan and lifespan, oral health should be (and will be) on your radar in 2026.
Oral health has been overlooked as a passive hygiene task rather than a therapeutic pathway to improving overall well-being. But did you know the right dental care can actually diagnose why you have problems sleeping, which is raising your stress levels? Or that having certain oral bacteria is linked to chronic conditions like Alzheimer's disease1?
On that note, we predict that oral care will be at the forefront of longevity practices. It will move from basic hygiene to personalized preventative medicine. That includes more longevity-centric dentist practices, new direct-to-consumer testing, and tech that empowers people to take control of their inflammation, oral microbiome, and airway health.
Meet the experts
Jonathan Levine, DMD
Levine is a world-renowned dentist, professor, and philanthropist. He helped found the GLO Good Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides dental and medical services to communities in need and recently opened a multi-specialty clinic for longevity and esthetics in New York.
Staci Whitman, DMD, IFMCP
Whitman a functional kids’ dentist and founder of Bloom Kids Dentistry in North Portland. In addition to being board-certified in pediatric dentistry, she holds additional certifications in integrative dentistry, naturopathic dentistry, and functional medicine and cofounded The Institute for Functional Dentistry.
The link between oral health & overall health
Before we dive into what this oral care actually looks like, this how the mouth impacts our health and longevity.
Inflammation
“When you have chronic inflammation in the mouth, it contributes to systemic inflammation,” says prosthodontist and NYU professor Jonathan Levine, DMD. “There are 57 chronic inflammatory diseases in the body, name one, and you’ll find the [oral] bacteria that drive it.”
Levine points to seven main inflammatory bacteria strains, with the leading culprit being Porphyromonas gingivalis2 (or P. gingivalis). This bacteria is,“found in the carotid arteries of cardiovascular patients, in the interstitial cells associated with leaky gut, and even in the pancreas in cases of pancreatic cancer,” says Levine.
So how does the bacteria get to those distant organs? The bloodstream, often via inflamed gums, which is sometimes called “leaky gums3” (do you see a gut health connection coming up?).
But this translocation of bacteria isn’t the only factor. Functional dentist Staci Whitman, DMD. IFMCP notes that the systemic impact of dysbiosis in the mouth (an undesirable ratio of good to bad microbes) impacts Alzheimer's and dementia, fertility, pregnancy outcomes, and respiratory illnesses.
Plus, oral inflammation is still another layer of inflammation the body has to deal with! “Chronic inflammation in the mouth puts the immune response on high alert. When you control it, the body gets healthier, of course, because it's not in overdrive trying to fight a foreign invader,” says Levine.
We swallow 2,000 times a day. So, that's literally seeding the gut constantly with different information and bacteria, enzymes, immune cells, etc.
Gut health
The effects don’t stop there. Because the mouth is the gateway to the gut, oral bacteria and inflammation can ripple throughout the digestive system. “The mouth is the beginning of the gut, and we tend to look right past it,” says Whitman. “We swallow 2,000 times a day. So, that's literally seeding the gut4 constantly with different information and bacteria, enzymes, immune cells, etc.”
So what if you’re swallowing “bad” bacteria? Well, once in the gut, they can cause more inflammation, modify the gut microbiome, and generate metabolites that further fuel harmful processes.
What does longevity-centric dental care look like?
Today’s dental care system is still largely reactive and episodic. For most people, a trip to the dentist means a once-to twice‑yearly teeth cleaning, a check for cavities, maybe a filling, and that’s it.
Longevity‑focused dentistry and oral care go far beyond routine cleanings or cavity prevention. It’s about personalized, preventative care that integrates oral health with whole‑body well-being.
Integrated dental care
Levine is bringing an integrated approach into his dental practice, Smile House, via a proprietary diagnostic system called Mouth Mapping®. It’s a framework that evaluates structure, function, biology, and aesthetics of the teeth and mouth together that may help reveal how oral health connects to broader metabolic and systemic patterns.
For example, the use of CBCT scans5 (which is a scan that’s equivalent to seven X-rays) helps oral physicians like Levine spot structural issues like nasal obstruction, a narrow airway, or soft-tissue crowding that can disrupt deep, restorative sleep. We know that poor sleep ricochets into various health problems.
Often, dentists can fully treat the root cause of the issue, whether that's by expanding the arches to move the tongue forward, coordinating with orthodontic or periodontal specialists, or referring patients to ENT care when sinus or nasal blockages are the real driver.
The mapping process also looks for early signs of gum inflammation or microbial imbalance.
Access to this care: Longevity-minded clinics like Levine’s exist, but they aren’t the standard of care yet. Access will likely expand in the coming years. The goal is to “develop the systems and the protocols where other practices can bring this to their location,” says Levine.
Salivary diagnostics
Identifying microbial imbalance requires salivary diagnostics6. “If you’re looking ahead to the wave of the future, it’s salivary diagnostics,” says Whitman. “It’s going to be dentists and functional medicine providers using these diagnostics, and we’ll keep expanding the information we can get from saliva.”
Whitman explains that modern salivary tests can assess the overall diversity of the oral microbiome, the balance between beneficial and potentially harmful bacteria, and the presence of yeast or other microbes that may signal imbalance.
She notes that some newer panels even include genetic markers tied to inflammation or periodontal disease risk. And beyond microbes, salivary biomarker tests can measure things like leukocytes, red and white blood cells, and pH, all of which offer clues about inflammation and oral-systemic health.
Whitman also wants to see gut testing go hand in hand with oral diagnostics. “If you treat the gut but not the mouth, or the mouth but not the gut, you’re never going to reach true optimization,” she says.
Access to this care: More dental offices may start to include salivary testing in routine appointments, but direct-to-consumer testing options are already out there. Whitman recommends the Bristle Oral Health Test. “I think the patient is going to be empowered to take over their health trajectory with these tools,” says Whitman.
Bridging the gap between dentistry & medicine
Both Whitman and Levine also highlight the importance of a more connected dental and medical community. Currently, the systems are (by design) quite separate. But by working collaboratively across those disciplines, he says, practitioners can make a far greater impact on patients’ health than either could alone.
So what does that look like? Possibly a better referral network, or we may see more of it through concierge services.
It also requires patient health information to be shared more easily between health professionals. Have you ever switched doctors and had to either upload your past medical records or jump through hoops in order to have old records sent to your new physician? It’s not easy.
Access to this care: While a universal system doesn’t exist, Whitman and Levine see patients owning their health data (combining physician, dental, and at-home results) to coordinate care and track their health more effectively.
What can you do today?
Feeling inspired to make a change now? I know I was after chatting with these experts. Here are Whitman and Levine’s tips for improving your oral care ASAP.
- Opt for an electric toothbrush: Levine notes that electric toothbrushes can be around five times more effective than a modern manual one. Now, there are even toothbrushes (like this one) that incorporate red light therapy.
- Try a water flosser: Hate traditional flossing? Water flossing may be for you. Research indicates that a water flosser is at least as effective as traditional floss for removing plaque between teeth, and even outperform regular floss at reaching hard-to-access spaces between teeth. This cordless one can even be used in the shower.
- Scrape your tongue daily: Bacteria sit on the tongue and contribute to bad breath. Tongue scraping is an easy and effective way to rid the mouth of bacteria.
- Give your mouth recovery time: Grazing on food all day or sipping on sweetened beverages isn’t doing your mouth any favors. Each time you eat or drink, the mouth becomes temporarily acidic. “You're supposed to give it time to buffer and neutralize again,” Whitman says. That’s usually about two hours. Grazing all day doesn’t allow that reset.
What’s to come
Longevity is not only shaped by how you move, sleep, or eat, but by the ecosystem of microbes, structures, and tissues inside your mouth. People and investors are primed to prioritize oral care.
The global dental equipment market is projected to nearly double, going up to $22.1 billion by 2034, driven by rising awareness, innovation, and increasing dental needs. Private equity investment in dental practices is also on the rise, signaling growing recognition of oral care’s role in healthspan and longevity.
In the coming year(s), we expect to see a greater integration of the dental and medical communities, a rise in reliable and useful direct to consumer oral care tools and diagnostics, and more integrative dental practices across the country.