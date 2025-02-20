Advertisement
5 Ways Not Sleeping Enough Hurts Your Metabolic Health
Sleeping well is the cornerstone of good health. You think better and your mood and energy are elevated after a good night's rest. But things go haywire pretty quickly when you're not getting enough sleep—including your metabolic health.
That's right. Sleep plays a sneakily important role in how your body uses and stores energy. Studies show that people who consistently fall short of sleep are at an increased risk of many cardiometabolic concerns1 like weight gain2, obesity, Type 2 diabetes3, and heart disease4.
Here are five ways sleeping poorly impacts your metabolism and what you can do to get your sleep—and your health—back on track:
It increases your blood sugar
When sleep is compromised (even if it's just a night), it appears to make your cells less sensitive to insulin5.
So, say you always eat an apple in the morning. A bad night's rest could cause this food to spike your blood sugar, whereas you may have a more even-keel rise and fall in glucose levels after sleeping well.
Over time this impaired blood sugar control may lead to consistently elevated blood glucose—a risk factor for diabetes.
But short sleep duration on its own is also a risk factor for diabetes. Researchers of a study published in Diabetes Medicine found that the odds of prediabetes7 among over 2,000 healthy adults doubled for those who reported sleeping five or fewer hours a night compared to those who slept around seven hours a night.
Another study that pooled data from over one million individuals found that those sleeping five or fewer hours were 48% more likely8 to develop diabetes.
It ramps up your appetite
Not sleeping well directly messes with your hunger hormones: leptin and ghrelin. Specifically, inadequate sleep decreases leptin9, the hormone that signals to the brain that you're full. At the same time, ghrelin levels (the hormone that stimulates hunger) increase.
This can prompt an increase in appetite and cravings that make maintaining a healthy weight more challenging.
Studies show that people who sleep less are heavier snackers10 and opt for high-calorie foods, for example. They also eat less protein and fiber11 (two nutrients essential for metabolic health and satiety) than those who sleep seven to eight hours a night.
Sufficient sleep is needed to help regulate these hunger hormones and make it easier to select healthful foods.
It can stress your body out
Sleep and stress share similar pathways in the body12. Not only can sleeping poorly stress you out, but stress can make it challenging to fall asleep and stay asleep. It's a vicious cycle that's disruptive to your health.
Let's dig into why this happens: Cortisol is a hormone that's released when you're under stress. Under short bursts of stress, the hormone helps you feel alert and energized—but, like sleep, it follows a circadian rhythm. Cortisol levels naturally peak in the morning12 (to help get you out of bed) and drop to their lowest levels at night (right as melatonin levels increase to induce sleepiness).
Research shows that sleep deprivation12 and insomnia lead to higher daytime cortisol levels, which not only throw your sleep-wake cycle out of whack but also promote fat storage12 and muscle breakdown. Chronically high cortisol levels13 may contribute to inflammation, diabetes, high blood pressure, and osteoporosis.
It can change your body composition
High insulin paired with high cortisol from sleep loss is a recipe for undesirable changes to body composition14—spurring midsection fat accumulation (aka belly fat).
As these hormones tell the body to hold on to fat, soft tissues (like muscles) become a more appealing energy source. So fat mass increases, and lean muscle mass decreases, which slows your metabolism.
It lowers your energy to exercise
Exercise benefits your metabolic health15 in so many ways. It helps with blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity, increases your daily energy expenditure, builds lean muscle mass, improves blood pressure, and the list goes on.
But if you're tired, exerting yourself physically may not sound enticing. Research shows that fatigued adults get less moderate to vigorous physical activity, take fewer steps16, and engage in more sedentary behaviors (like napping, lounging, or resting).
While there are many reasons you may feel fatigued, sleep could very well be a contributing factor.
How much sleep do you need?
The general recommendation is to sleep between seven and nine hours a night17 for optimal health.
Numerous long-term studies show that short sleep duration—often considered five to six hours a night or less—is linked to worsened metabolic health, longevity18, and gut health19. Sleeping too much20 can impact health in similar ways.
That said, everyone's ideal sleep range is different. Some people may feel rested after six to seven hours of sleep, whereas others require eight or nine (maybe even more) on a more regular basis. And women often need slightly more sleep than men21.
So it's important to learn (and respect) how much sleep you need each night to feel your best.
If you're not currently getting the rest you need, not to worry: There are plenty of ways to improve your sleep quality each night—starting with the following tips.
Tips to improve your sleep & metabolism
About 88% of U.S. adults are metabolically unhealthy, and 33%22 do not get the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep each night. So most of us have room for improvement.
These are our top tips for improving your sleep and, therefore, your metabolic health:
- Set a regular sleep-wake schedule: Waking up and going to bed23 at roughly the same time is one of the best things you can do for your sleep and circadian rhythm (think cortisol and melatonin levels). Irregular sleep patterns can raise your cholesterol24, lead to poor dietary choices25, and throw off other internal processes like digestion.
- Get morning sunlight: After you wake up (preferably around the same time every morning), step outside and get some morning light, or at least open your blinds to let light in. Getting this natural light is a great way to help encourage a regular sleep-wake schedule while also setting up your circadian rhythm for success.
- Consider a sleep supplement: If you often find yourself with a racing mind before bed and unable to relax, consider a sleep supplement. Magnesium is a well-researched ingredient that has been shown to promote a sense of calm and relieve stress26. It also activates receptors for gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that supports relaxation. Here's a curated list of our top sleep supplement picks to ease your search.
- Move your body daily: Studies have shown that regular physical activity can improve both your sleep quality and duration. Even just 30 minutes of activity has been shown to increase sleep time by 15 minutes27 compared to those who didn't exercise. Engaging in regular exercise also helps your body use energy more efficiently, build muscle mass, and maintain a healthy weight.
- Eat more fiber: What you eat also impacts your sleep. Research shows that a diet low in fiber and high in saturated fat and sugar is linked to less restful sleep, whereas eating more fiber28 is linked to deeper, more restorative sleep. One potential reason is that fiber plays an important role in our satiety, appetite regulation, and blood sugar levels. But about 95% of us currently aren't getting the fiber we need through diet alone. To up your fiber game, check out these high-fiber foods and our top recommendations for fiber supplements.
The takeaway
If you have trouble losing weight, snacking too much, craving sugary foods, or stressing all the time, you should definitely take stock of how much you're sleeping and the quality of that sleep. Sleeping better will not only help improve your metabolic health, but improving your metabolic health will also help you sleep better.
Taking steps to improve both areas of health can have a profound ripple effect on your overall well-being.
28 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5070477/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18239586/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10008656/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4791534/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20811596/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3767932/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3660430/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26687279/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36404495/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10200107/#
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5015038/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4688585/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19226268/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10200107/#:~:text=Regarding%20body%20composition%2C%20lean%20body,associated%20with%20reduced%20sleep%20duration.
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7377236/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0003999322000181
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29073412/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20469800/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8425534/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8727775/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4164903/
- https://www.cdc.gov/sleep/index.html#:~:text=A%20third%20of%20US%20adults,that%20threaten%20our%20nation's%20health.
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33054339/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6372231/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6723476/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27933574/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10503965/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26156950/
This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
These Are The Supplements Everyone Is Taking Right Now, According To An RD
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
4 Signs You Would Benefit From A Creatine Supplement If You’re 40+
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Resting Heart Rate Is A Good Predictor Of Longevity—Here's How To Lower It
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
These Are The Supplements Everyone Is Taking Right Now, According To An RD
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
4 Signs You Would Benefit From A Creatine Supplement If You’re 40+
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Resting Heart Rate Is A Good Predictor Of Longevity—Here's How To Lower It
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
These Are The Supplements Everyone Is Taking Right Now, According To An RD
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
4 Signs You Would Benefit From A Creatine Supplement If You’re 40+
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Resting Heart Rate Is A Good Predictor Of Longevity—Here's How To Lower It
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
These 3 Supplements Can Actually Improve Your Heart Health, According To An RD
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
These Are The Supplements Everyone Is Taking Right Now, According To An RD
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
4 Signs You Would Benefit From A Creatine Supplement If You’re 40+
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Resting Heart Rate Is A Good Predictor Of Longevity—Here's How To Lower It
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
These 3 Supplements Can Actually Improve Your Heart Health, According To An RD
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN