4 Myths About Melatonin You Should Definitely Stop Believing

While the use of melatonin as a supplement has become popular in more recent years, it is, in fact, a hormone that the body naturally produces.

And for what it's worth, melatonin isn't advertised (or used casually) as a supplement outside of the United States and Canada, according to David Kennaway, Ph.D., the research program leader of the Circadian Physiology Group at the University of Adelaide in Australia. He previously explained to mbg that outside the U.S. and Canada, melatonin often requires a prescription and is only intended for short-term use.