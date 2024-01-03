I'm A PhD Who Studies Sugar Addiction: Eat These 10 Foods To Crush Cravings

The polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) found in olives, when combined with carbohydrate intake, have been shown to regulate our glucose-insulin homeostasis. But how is this important when trying to break a sugar addiction? Our bodies utilize glucose as our main energy source. While glucose is a good thing to have around, glucose that lingers in our bloodstream is problematic. Insulin comes in to help by signaling to the body that it’s time to absorb the glucose from our blood into our cells.