A Functional Dentist’s Guide To Eating For Stronger Teeth & Gums
Most of us know the basics of oral health: brush twice a day, floss regularly, and keep up with dental cleanings. But what if the real key to strong teeth and healthy gums has less to do with your toothbrush and more to do with what’s on your plate?
On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, functional dentist Staci Whitman, DMD, shared a perspective that flips the script on traditional dental care: foundational oral health starts with nutrition.
“So much of oral health really comes down to diet,” Whitman explains. “If we are optimized for protein, micronutrients, hydration, and whole foods, that supports not only our teeth and gums but also our bone health, microbiome, and even saliva production.”
Yes, even your spit matters more than you think. Let’s break it down.
Nutrition is the hidden foundation of oral health
We tend to think of oral care in isolation, but your mouth is biologically wired into the rest of your system. Your teeth sit in bone. Your gums are connective tissue. Your saliva is an essential fluid for digestion, immunity, and microbiome balance. And every one of those processes relies on nutrition.
The case for protein
Protein is more than just a muscle builder. It’s a cornerstone of oral health. Adequate protein intake provides the amino acids necessary for repairing gum tissue, supporting jawbone density1, and keeping periodontal structures strong.
Collagen plays a unique role in maintaining gum integrity2, while creatine contributes to bone and connective tissue resilience. Without enough protein, your mouth is more prone to gum recession, slower healing after dental work, and even tooth loss over time.
Take your vitamins
Micronutrients are the unsung heroes of dental health. Magnesium and fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K work together to regulate calcium metabolism1, strengthen tooth enamel, and fuel bone remodeling in the jaw. Deficiencies in these nutrients can manifest in weak enamel, increased cavity risk, and compromised gum tissue.
Vitamin D is especially important. Research shows that low levels are directly linked to higher rates of cavities and gum disease, underscoring its role in keeping the mouth healthy from the inside out. Cover all of your nutrient needs with the best multivitamins of 2025.
Don't forget fiber
Fiber-rich, whole foods act as natural toothbrushes for your teeth. Crunchy vegetables and fruits stimulate saliva production while mechanically scrubbing away food particles.
At the same time, eating a diverse, colorful diet3 supports both the gut and oral microbiomes. Fermented foods like kimchi, sauerkraut, or kefir add beneficial bacteria that can help restore balance to the oral ecosystem, reducing the overgrowth of harmful microbes that drive decay and gum disease.
Stay hydrated, too
Hydration is often overlooked, but it’s one of the simplest ways to support oral health4. Saliva production depends on fluid balance, and saliva is far from trivial—it’s the body’s “golden elixir” as Whitman calls it.
It lubricates chewing and swallowing, helps digest food, neutralizes acids, and delivers antimicrobial compounds that defend against cavities and gum disease. Without adequate hydration, saliva flow drops, leaving the mouth vulnerable to rapid decay and gum problems.
Electrolytes can be especially important during exercise or hot weather, when fluid losses are higher and your body needs help maintaining balance.
Nourish your teeth & gums
So what does eating for oral health actually look like? Here are evidence-backed steps to get started:
1. Prioritize protein & collagen:
Make high-quality protein a staple at every meal, think grass-fed beef, pasture-raised eggs, and wild-caught fish. These provide the amino acids necessary for connective tissue repair and bone strength.
Collagen peptides can be a helpful addition, too. In fact, a clinical study found that collagen supplementation supported periodontal tissue regeneration2 in people with gum disease, highlighting its unique role in oral health.
2. Get enough micronutrients:
Fat-soluble vitamins and minerals should be non-negotiables in your diet. Vitamin D, for instance, plays a critical role in regulating calcium absorption, which directly impacts tooth enamel and bone density.
Research has found that vitamin D deficiency is associated with increased rates of cavities and gum disease. Magnesium and vitamin K2 also work synergistically with vitamin D5, helping ensure that calcium is deposited in bones and teeth where it belongs, rather than in soft tissue.
3. Eat plenty of fiber and whole foods:
Ultra-processed snacks feed harmful bacteria and promote plaque buildup, but whole, fibrous foods work in the opposite direction. Crunchy vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds not only provide essential nutrients but also stimulate saliva and mechanically clean the teeth. Adding fermented foods like sauerkraut, yogurt, or kefir further supports both gut and oral microbiome health.
4. Stay hydrated—with electrolytes:
Chronic dry mouth is more than uncomfortable—it’s one of the biggest risk factors for cavities. Make sure you’re drinking enough water and replenishing with electrolytes to keep saliva production optimal.
5. Respect your saliva:
It may not be glamorous, but saliva is one of the most powerful protectors of your mouth. It delivers minerals that remineralize enamel, enzymes that aid digestion, and antimicrobial peptides that reduce harmful bacteria.
Supporting healthy saliva flow is simple: stay hydrated, chew fibrous foods, and limit alcohol or sugary drinks, which dry the mouth and disrupt its natural balance.
The takeaway
It’s easy to get caught up in the surface-level habits of brushing and flossing. Those are important, but they’re only part of the picture. True oral health is built from the inside out.
The next time you sit down to eat, consider it an investment in your smile. Whole foods, protein, micronutrients, and hydration aren’t just good for longevity and performance—they’re the foundation of a strong, healthy mouth.