The Surprising Link Between Flossing & Stroke Prevention
Flossing your teeth might not seem like a life-changing habit, but a fascinating new study suggests it could be just that.
Researchers have found that people who floss regularly—at least once a week—may lower their risk of strokes caused by blood clots and irregular heart rhythms like atrial fibrillation (AFib).
This simple, inexpensive practice may offer surprising protection for both your heart and brain. Here's what you need to know.
The surprising science behind flossing & stroke risk
The study analyzed data from the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities study, involving over 6,000 participants tracked for 25 years.
Key findings revealed that those who regularly flossed experienced:
- 22% lower risk of ischemic stroke (caused by blocked blood flow to the brain)
- 44% lower risk of cardioembolic stroke (blood clots originating in the heart)
- 12% lower risk of developing AFib
These reductions were independent of other oral health habits, like brushing or routine dental visits.
Why flossing might protect your health
The answer may lie in inflammation. When plaque and harmful bacteria build up between your teeth and gums, it can trigger inflammation1—not just in your mouth, but throughout your body.
Chronic inflammation is a well-known driver of health issues like hardened arteries, blood clots, and cardiovascular disease, all of which increase stroke risk.
Flossing helps remove this buildup, reducing the likelihood of oral infections that can spread and contribute to systemic inflammation.
Interestingly, increasing flossing frequency appeared to yield even greater stroke prevention benefits in the study. And unlike costly medications or invasive treatments, flossing is affordable, easy to adopt, and accessible to nearly everyone.
The takeaway
This research adds to the growing understanding of how oral health is deeply connected to overall well-being. Experts suggest that dental hygiene habits may one day become part of mainstream cardiovascular prevention guidelines.
So, while flossing might not seem like a heart-health strategy, this small daily habit could offer a big return on investment.
Next time you grab that floss, remember: you might just be protecting your heart and brain as well as your teeth.