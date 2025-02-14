Skip to Content
Integrative Health

The Surprising Link Between Flossing & Stroke Prevention

Ava Durgin
February 14, 2025
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Image by iStock - MelkiNimages
Flossing your teeth might not seem like a life-changing habit, but a fascinating new study suggests it could be just that.

Researchers have found that people who floss regularly—at least once a week—may lower their risk of strokes caused by blood clots and irregular heart rhythms like atrial fibrillation (AFib). 

This simple, inexpensive practice may offer surprising protection for both your heart and brain. Here's what you need to know.

The surprising science behind flossing & stroke risk

The study analyzed data from the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities study, involving over 6,000 participants tracked for 25 years.

Key findings revealed that those who regularly flossed experienced:

  • 22% lower risk of ischemic stroke (caused by blocked blood flow to the brain)
  • 44% lower risk of cardioembolic stroke (blood clots originating in the heart)
  • 12% lower risk of developing AFib

These reductions were independent of other oral health habits, like brushing or routine dental visits.

Why flossing might protect your health

The answer may lie in inflammation. When plaque and harmful bacteria build up between your teeth and gums, it can trigger inflammation1—not just in your mouth, but throughout your body.

Chronic inflammation is a well-known driver of health issues like hardened arteries, blood clots, and cardiovascular disease, all of which increase stroke risk.

Flossing helps remove this buildup, reducing the likelihood of oral infections that can spread and contribute to systemic inflammation.

Interestingly, increasing flossing frequency appeared to yield even greater stroke prevention benefits in the study. And unlike costly medications or invasive treatments, flossing is affordable, easy to adopt, and accessible to nearly everyone.

The takeaway

This research adds to the growing understanding of how oral health is deeply connected to overall well-being. Experts suggest that dental hygiene habits may one day become part of mainstream cardiovascular prevention guidelines.

So, while flossing might not seem like a heart-health strategy, this small daily habit could offer a big return on investment.

Next time you grab that floss, remember: you might just be protecting your heart and brain as well as your teeth.

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This
Women's Health

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This

Abby Moore

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help
Integrative Health

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain

This Surprising Factor Could Be Contributing To Your Migraines
Integrative Health

This Surprising Factor Could Be Contributing To Your Migraines

Sarah Regan

Lower Your Risk Of Rheumatoid Arthritis With These 5 Basic Habits
Integrative Health

Lower Your Risk Of Rheumatoid Arthritis With These 5 Basic Habits

Jenny Fant

Could "Dementia Villages" Be The Answer To Rising Alzheimer's Cases?
Integrative Health

Could "Dementia Villages" Be The Answer To Rising Alzheimer's Cases?

Morgan Chamberlain

The Best (& Worst) Things You Can Eat When You're Stressed, From An RD
Integrative Health

The Best (& Worst) Things You Can Eat When You're Stressed, From An RD

Michelle Shapiro, RD

Want To Try Intermittent Fasting? Here Are 12 Things To Know Before You Start
Healthy Weight

Want To Try Intermittent Fasting? Here Are 12 Things To Know Before You Start

Eliza Sullivan

There's A New Theory About Alzheimer's Risk—And It Involves Sugar
Integrative Health

There's A New Theory About Alzheimer's Risk—And It Involves Sugar

Abby Moore

This Common Diet Could Be Detrimental To Muscle Growth, Research Suggests
Integrative Health

This Common Diet Could Be Detrimental To Muscle Growth, Research Suggests

Hannah Frye

