Relative to other buzzy categories in the beauty zeitgeist, oral care does not receive a ton of attention. (When it comes to the mouth area, the lips steal most of the spotlight, wouldn't you say?) The "oral beauty" bracket is up and coming, don't get me wrong, but most dental routines stick within the confines of brush, floss, and repeat. Other than a few rounds of whitening strips and regular trips to the dentist, how else can you secure a dazzling smile?