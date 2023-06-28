There are plenty of claims out there about the best time to take collagen, be it morning, as an afternoon snack, or right before bed. And these claims do have sound reasons in theory: If you take it in the morning, it'll be digested on an empty stomach and thus absorbed better, some say. Others claim that if you use it as part of a snack, it can help keep you full. Finally, others think that using it at night is the most optimal as it can aid in your body's recovery process while in REM.