3 Nonnegotiable Tips To Naturally Restore Collagen & Keep Your Skin Firm

And research shows collagen peptides are able to enhance your body's own collagen production1 by stimulating fibroblasts, those same cells that make collagen and elastin to begin with. As a result, those collagen supplements can support skin elasticity, hydration, and smooth the appearance of texture (like fine lines and wrinkles)2 .

Another double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial found that participants' moisture levels in the skin were seven times higher3 than those who did not take collagen supplements.

Sounds great, doesn’t it? However, not all collagen supplements actually deliver on their skin-restoring claims. Make sure to find a formula that features 10 to 20 grams per serving, contains nutrients that support collagen production through other pathways (like vitamin C), and features a clean ingredient list (aka, no artificial colors, sweeteners, flavors, fillers, etc.).

